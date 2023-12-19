Man to face murder trial next summer after Derbyshire van incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Man to face murder trial next summer after Derbyshire van incident

By Press Association
Zac Newman appeared at Derby Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)
Zac Newman appeared at Derby Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

A 27-year-old man charged with murdering a man who was hit by a van in Derbyshire will face trial next summer.

Zac Newman is accused of murdering 26-year-old Samuel Wilson and injuring two others in the incident in Market Place, Ilkeston, at around 2am on Saturday.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court for a short hearing on Tuesday, Newman was told by Mr Justice Goss that he would face trial at the same court on June 10 next year, with a time estimate of 10 days.

He will enter pleas to charges of murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at a hearing on March 26.

Newman appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham in a green and yellow tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his identity.

The defendant, of The Crescent, Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, was remanded in custody at the end of the hearing after his defence barrister, Nicola Hunter, made no application for bail.

The two other men injured in the incident have been released from hospital and are recovering at home, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Meanwhile, a JustGiving page in Mr Wilson’s memory, set up by his sister, has raised around £14,000.

She said: “Our hearts will forever be broken, and there are no words to describe the huge hole it has left in all of our hearts.”

Football club Curzon AFC, based in Long Eaton in Derbyshire, posted a tribute on Facebook, saying: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we have to share the news that our kind, loving, funny, talented Number 12 and last season’s player of the season Sam Wilson, tragically lost his life early hours this morning.

“We’ve not just lost a player, we’ve lost a friend, a brother, a son, a boyfriend and all round one of life’s good guys, his impact on all of our lives will never be forgotten!

“Sam we love you and we will all miss you. Until we meet again keep looking down on us with that infectious smile. Love you mate from all at Afc Curzon.”

Derbyshire Constabulary said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, with the van believed to have been involved in the incident recovered in the Stapleford area on Saturday.

Anyone with information which may help officers with their inquiries is urged to contact the force on 101 quoting reference number 23*771155.