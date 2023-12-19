Boy accused of Brianna murder just an ‘extra’, jury hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boy accused of Brianna murder just an ‘extra’, jury hears

By Press Association
Two teenagers deny Brianna’s murder (Handout/PA)
A boy accused of the frenzied stabbing of a transgender teenager was merely an “extra” in a murder choreographed by his co-accused, a court has heard.

Brianna Ghey, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11.

Two teenagers, identified only as girl X and boy Y, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, deny murder, with each blaming the other for the killing.

Both say their backs were turned when the other suddenly began stabbing Brianna, jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been told.

The defendants had a fascination with violence, torture and murder and had planned the killing for weeks, it is alleged, and both were “in it together from first to last”, Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, told the jury in her closing speech.

On day 17 of the trial in his closing speech, Richard Littler KC, defending boy Y, suggested the socially awkward youth, diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and selective mutism, was controlled and manipulated by girl X.

Boy Y told jurors he “admired the craftsmanship” of his knife and brought it to the park to show to girl X. He had been “admiring trees” in the park, then, while relieving himself behind a tree, girl X stabbed Brianna before handing him back the knife.

The knife was found in his bedroom along with clothes also stained with Brianna’s blood.

Mr Littler said: “If this case was a play, it would definitely be a tragedy.

“The script would be written by girl X, directed by X, stage-managed by X, produced by X, and the central character would have to be X.

“The central issue in the case is whether you can be sure whether Boy Y was part of the cast or just an extra drafted in for that afternoon on February 11 in Culcheth.

“Was he a fully paid up member of the plan?”

Mr Littler asked jurors to concentrate on the evidence and not “emotive motives”, and said no-one should discriminate against anyone because of gender identity or neuro-diversity.

He said: “We don’t mock an individual for how they look or behave. And if someone enjoys admiring trees or admiring the craftsmanship of a knife that his dad bought for him on holiday, well, that’s OK. Autism.”

Brianna’s blood on Y’s clothing but not on X’s did not mean he was the killer, Mr Littler suggested. He said it showed she is “criminally minded” and may have washed her clothes before police seized them.

Earlier, jurors were told girl X enjoyed “dark fantasies” about killing and torture, but with no intention to ever turn them into reality, while boy Y said he went along with them and did not take them seriously. Both said they never expected the other to act on them.

Mr Littler continued: “His defence has always been that what happened in the Culcheth park, he did not expect it to happen.

“When he handed the knife over, he did not believe for one moment this was going to be used.

“He believed she was a fantasist. He went along with her stories.

“She did turn her fantasy into reality.

“That’s why she wrote the play, she directed it, she produced it, she stage-managed it.

“Boy Y was an extra. He did not stab her.”

Trial judge Mrs Justice Yip has told the jury they will retire to consider their verdicts on Wednesday morning.