Four robbers facing jail over man stabbed to death for ‘fake designer watch’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Four robbers facing jail over man stabbed to death for ‘fake designer watch’

By Press Association
Emmanuel Odunlami (PA)
Emmanuel Odunlami (PA)

A gang of robbers are facing years in jail for killing a music manager for a fake designer watch.

Emmanuel Odunlami, 32, was set up by a member of security at an exclusive £1,400 a table event in the City of London, where he had been celebrating his birthday with friends.

Jurors were told that Kavindu Hettiarachichi had spotted that Mr Odunlami was wearing a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch which, if real, was worth between £90,000 and £300,000.

Hettiarachichi then tipped off a team of robbers who attacked Mr Odunlami after he left Haz restaurant near St Paul’s Cathedral in the City of London on May 1 last year.

One of the robbers, Jordell Menzies, 27, stabbed the victim before they made off in a Mercedes car with the victim’s watch.

At his retrial, prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC told jurors that the Patek Philippe Nautilus wristwatch worn by the victim would, if genuine, have been worth around £125,000.

But he told jurors: “The grim and tragic irony of all this is that there is a good reason to think that the Patek Philippe watch wasn’t even genuine.

“The defendant – although of course he wasn’t to know that at the time – had killed Emmanuel Odunlami for a fake watch.”

On Tuesday, Menzies was found guilty of murder.

Menzies – along with co-defendants Louis Vandrose, 28, and Quincy Ffrench, 28 – had admitted robbery, but denied murder.

Earlier this year, Vandrose and Ffrench were found guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter, which Menzies had admitted.

Hettiarachichi, 31, had admitted theft and was convicted by the earlier jury of robbery and manslaughter.

His colleague Antonios Kfoury, 22, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

The verdicts can only now be reported at the conclusion of Menzies’ retrial after legal restrictions were lifted.

The court was told how the victim, known to friends as Jay, worked in the music industry managing a number of performing artists.

On the day of his death, he had driven to the City in his grey hatchback Mercedes.

As well as the fake designer watch, he was wearing a Dior jacket and carried a Goyard bag while others sported Rolex watches, jurors were told.

As the party drew to a close at around 11pm, Hettiarachichi was caught on camera filming his target outside Haz bar and summoning Vandrose in a phone call.

After Mr Odunlami left the restaurant with a friend, the robbers ran at him, the court had heard.

Mr Odunlami was on the ground and all three defendants kicked him as he lay defenceless, jurors heard.

During the attack, Ffrench, bent down and took Mr Odunlami’s watch and was heard to say “got it”.

The defendants then ran off, leaving the victim with a fatal stab wound to the chest.

A flick knife was recovered nearby and linked by scientific analysis to the victim and Menzies.

Afterwards, the killers travelled to Bloomsbury where they changed their clothes before parting company.

Hettiarachichi, who was employed as security operator for Supreme Security, had fake versions of high-value watches at his home, suggesting an interest in and knowledge of expensive timepieces.

He had been hired by the events organiser Playhxuse for the private ticketed brunch and afterparty with a DJ.

After the killing, his colleague Kfoury tried to obscure his role in the security arrangement for the event at Haz and made a false statement to the police.

Ffrench, of Tottenham; Menzies, of Brent; Vandrose, of Islington; Hettiarachichi, of Harrow; and Kfoury, of Ealing, had denied the charges alleged against them by the prosecution.

Following Menzies’ conviction, Judge Patrick Field KC remanded him in custody to be sentenced at a later date.