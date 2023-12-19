Court told of previous accidents at site of fatal motorbike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Court told of previous accidents at site of fatal motorbike crash

By Press Association
Airman first class Mikayla Hayes arrives at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
The junction where a motorcyclist was killed following a crash with a car driven by a US servicewoman was described in court as a “blackspot for accidents”.

Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 25, pulled out of a side road across the path of Matthew Day, 33, as he travelled south along the A10 at Southery in Norfolk on August 26 last year.

The father-of-one’s Yamaha motorbike struck her Honda Accord and he died of his injuries later that day.

Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, left, arrives at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk, where the US servicewoman denies causing the death of a motorcyclist (Joe Giddens/PA)

Hayes had been turning right, towards her home in Downham Market, as she travelled back from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk where she worked.

She denies causing Mr Day’s death by careless driving.

Professor Alex Stedmon, an independent road safety consultant called as an expert witness by the defence, told Norwich Crown Court: “For want of a better expression, it appears to be a hotspot or a blackspot for accidents.”

The court was told, in agreed facts between prosecution and defence, that there had been collisions at the site in 2016, 2017, 2019 and early 2023 in addition to the fatal crash in 2022.

“Looking at the statistics altogether we’ve got five collisions documented in the records,” Prof Stedmon said.

“They seem to fit with what I call a working definition of a cluster site.”

He said he defined this as where there were “at least four personal injury incidents within a three-year period within a 100-metre diameter”.

Under cross-examination from prosecutor Rachel Scott, he accepted that to meet this definition he was working on the number of people injured, and not the number of incidents.

Ms Scott said that using this definition, a single incident at the site on October 7 2016 which resulted in injuries to five people would make it a “cluster site”.

Prof Stedmon described the junction as “complex”, adding: “It’s a complex site and the complexity will add demands to road users at that site.”

In an agreed fact, read by Ms Scott, jurors were told that there is a “recorded phenomenon of looked but failed to see”.

“In the specialist area of collision investigation there is a recorded phenomenon of looked but failed to see,” she said. She added this is also referred to as “sorry mate, I didn’t see you”.

“The phenomenon doesn’t necessarily imply a failure to look adequately or a lapse in concentration,” said Ms Scott.

The trial continues.