Growing concern at rise of political extremism – Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Growing concern at rise of political extremism – Harris

By Press Association
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (PA)
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (PA)

The Garda Commissioner has referred to a “growing concern” around political extremism.

Drew Harris was speaking just days after a suspected arson attack at a former hotel earmarked for use by asylum seekers in Co Galway, the latest in a series of similar incidents.

Appearing at the Policing Authority on Tuesday, Mr Harris described a “gutting” of the premises on Saturday evening, and said a full investigation is under way.

“We’ve had similar incidences, and we’ve had individuals charged with criminal damage in respect of such incidents as well,” he said.

“But I would say in terms of just Dublin, itself, we’ve had 52 persons arrested during the policing of protests and so we have been active in terms of making sure the law is enforced and then pursuing individuals after events as well.

“There is a perhaps growing concern, and this is a concern seen across Europe, in terms of the rise of political extremism, and protests and violence that follow and obviously, the far right are an element in that,”

Mr Harris said in the Dublin Metropolitan area this year to December 11, there had been 585 protests.

He said 227 of those related to anti-immigration and housing refugees.

He added: “That’s a very considerable number of protests that have to be policed so that’s just a growing facet of our work together then with incidences at centres of accommodation for those seeking international protection.”

He went on: “There’s no evidence to suggest that there’s a co-ordinated effort, that there is some, in effect invisible hand or a guiding hand in terms of these attacks.

“The premises on Saturday night was very remote, very difficult to find, and regrettably, the suspects in respect of that are most probably living quite close in that area and we have to conduct an investigation. We’ll pursue the evidence but obviously we want to identify those who carried out such damaging attack, as we’ve done in other cases.

“I think it’s easy to blame some nebulous but ill-defined group who are in effect driving all of this from the centre, when actually this is a lot based on prejudice and ill-informed comment driven at a local level as well. There’s an element of that too.”