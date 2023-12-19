Defendant accused of dumping soiled adult nappies at nurseries appears in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defendant accused of dumping soiled adult nappies at nurseries appears in court

By Press Association
Abbi Taylor is accused of dumping soiled adult nappies at children’s nurseries and outraging public decency (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A defendant who is accused of dumping soiled adult nappies at children’s nurseries and outraging public decency has appeared in court.

Abbi Taylor, who also appeared on the court list as Martin Tarling, is accused of a series of nine charges between October 2022 and November 2023.

The Chair of the Bench, John Lee, asked the defendant if she preferred to be addressed as Taylor, and the defendant agreed.

No pleas were entered at the hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court and the case was sent to Newcastle Crown Court for a next appearance on January 16.

Denis Rice, for South Tyneside Council, called the case “complicated” and summarised it as “dumping soiled adult nappies, interfering with nappies at a nursery, smearing milk bottles with excreta and the theft of nappy bags and associated offences”.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “There is a lot of issues involved and I agree the crown court is the correct venue.”

Taylor is accused of four counts of dumping bags of toxic materials, namely nappies containing human waste, at nurseries on South Tyneside, contrary to the Environmental Protection Act.

The 45-year-old, of Haymarket Walk, South Shields, is also accused of stealing a roll of clinical waste bags from a local nursery business.

Taylor also faces a charge of outraging public decency, “by behaving in an indecent manner, namely by being inside a bin containing the waste of children, including with soiled nappies and disclosed garments and interacting with the soiled nappies in sight of the public”.

Taylor is also charged with criminal damage, by smearing excrement on milk bottles “intended for consumption by small children” and on other parts of a nursery building, including the fire escape.

Taylor is also charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order imposed by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court in April this year, by being within 10 metres of a nursery without reasonable excuse, and/or “by removing items from a waste receptacle in direct contravention of said order”.

The defendant also faces a charge of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance between October 2022 and November 2023 “at South Tyneside, without reasonable excuse, did an act, namely by continuously dumping adult human waste and other materials on the street and at nursery premises and interfering with the contents of clinical waste bins containing faecal matter from children and babies and other similar behaviours”.

The defendant was granted conditional bail ahead of the crown court appearance.