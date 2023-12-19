Joanna Parrish’s father say her killer’s wife ‘equally responsible’ for murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joanna Parrish’s father say her killer’s wife ‘equally responsible’ for murder

By Press Association
Joanna Parrish was killed in the French city of Auxerre (PA)
The father of Joanna Parrish, who was murdered in France 33 years ago, said he is “satisfied” that Monique Olivier’s role in aiding her serial killer former husband has been recognised after she was sentenced to life in prison.

Ms Parrish was killed in the French city of Auxerre by Olivier’s ex-husband Michel Fourniret who was dubbed the “Ogre of the Ardennes”.

Roger Parrish spoke during a press conference in Nanterre on Tuesday, after Olivier was reported to have been found guilty of being complicit in his daughter’s murder, as well as those of Marie-Angele Domece in 1988 and Estelle Mouzin in 2003.

Ms Parrish, 20, from Gloucester, was murdered in 1990, while working as an English teacher during her gap year.

Her body was found in the River Yonne and a post-mortem examination showed that she had been raped, beaten and strangled.

Olivier, 75, admitted in court that what she had done had been “monstrous”, but said she had been intimidated by Fourniret and scared of defying him, Sky News reported.

The prosecution had argued that she had been a willing participant and had repeatedly passed over chances to help victims to escape.

Mr Parrish said “there has never been any doubt in our minds at all” that Olivier was “equally responsible for the murder of Joanna and the other completely innocent victims”.

Mr Parrish asked for a moment to remember all the victims, then said: “We’re satisfied that the court has recognised Monique Olivier’s part in the murder of our daughter and sister. She has been found guilty on all counts and a verdict and sentence passed accordingly.

“There’s never been any doubt in our minds at all that she was equally responsible for the murder of Joanna and the other completely innocent victims.

“From the very first moment that a victim was identified, she knew exactly, exactly, what would happen to them. And not only did she do nothing to help them, but she actively encouraged and participated in both their capture and subsequent murder.

“Her presence alone would have gained the confidence of all the victims, who would never have believed a woman could be a part of such an appalling and depraved act. And her participation in these acts has now been proved beyond any doubt.

“Finally, we now hope after this last obstacle in our struggle to gain an element of justice for Joanna has been overcome, we can remember our daughter and sister with a smile on our faces which is how of course all her many friends remember her.”

Arrested in 2003 in Belgium, Fourniret was sentenced to life in prison in 2008 for the murder and the rape or attempted rape of seven female teenagers and young women in France and Belgium between 1987 and 2001.

Fourniret’s then-wife, Olivier, received a life sentence as an accomplice in several of the cases.

Ten years later, he was sentenced again to life imprisonment for the murder of the companion of a former cellmate, who had disappeared in 1988.

The same year, he confessed to two other murders, including that of Ms Parrish.

In 2019, Fourniret was charged in the case of Estelle Mouzin, a nine-year-old girl who disappeared in 2003 as she was coming back from school in Guermantes, a small town east of Paris.

In March 2020, Paris prosecutor said Fourniret confessed to murdering Estelle.

Olivier, who divorced Fourniret in 2010, accused him of several other murders of which he was suspected of being involved.

Fourniret died in 2021 aged 79.