Hundreds of court files from Ghislaine Maxwell libel case to be published

The Duke of York’s alleged links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are set to come under further scrutiny with the release of hundreds of files from a defamation case.

US Judge Loretta Preska ruled on Monday that documents relating to more than 170 people who were either associates, friends or victims of disgraced financier Epstein should be made public.

The Duke of York (Toby Melville/PA)

They include 40 documents of evidence from Johanna Sjoberg, who has claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast while sitting on a couch inside the US billionaire’s Manhattan apartment in 2001.

Buckingham Palace previously said the allegations are “categorically untrue”.

The documents are part of a 2015 US defamation case by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who supplied Epstein with underage girls.

The individuals who are set to be named in the documents will have 14 days to appeal against the judge’s decision – meaning they are likely to be released in early January.

Jeffrey Epstein (Us Dept of Justice)

Andrew stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with Epstein and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to Ms Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.

The duke was cast out of the working monarchy and no longer uses his HRH style after Ms Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.