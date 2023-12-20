What the papers say – December 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – December 20

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Rishi Sunak’s strong declaration on high taxes and a strike from Britain’s doctors feature among the stories leading Wednesday’s papers.

The Daily Express relays an “upbeat” declaration from the Prime Minister, who said “it is time to look forward” and move on from higher taxes.

The Times echoes warnings from charities and NHS leaders who say hospitals across the UK will find it “extremely difficult” to care for elderly patients over Christmas as doctors begin the “biggest strike in their history”.

The Telegraph says the US is considering plans for military strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen after the Iran-backed group launched attacks against Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea.

The Independent displays a photo of the volcano in Iceland that erupted on Tuesday, lighting up the sky near the evacuated town of Grindavik.

Spy chiefs have been urged to investigate a penthouse overlooking the London HQ of the Secret Intelligence Service, according to the i.

The Daily Mirror continues its coverage of 83-year-old Childline founder and broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen, whose daughter Rebecca Wilcox said she would be “horrified at the thought” of her mother dying alone in Switzerland as the family calls for a free vote on assisted dying.

The Guardian reports on the ongoing pressure on Israel as deaths in Gaza grow close to 20,000.

The Daily Mail runs with words from Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch on “contested and confused” gender ideology in schools.

The Sun leads with potential further scrutiny for the Duke of York after a US judge ruled court documents relating to more than 170 people who were either associates, friends or victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein should be made public.

Documents naming dozens of Epstein’s associates will be released on New Years Day, according to the Metro.

The Financial Times reports that “activist investor” Cevian has taken a 1.2 billion euro stake in Swiss Bank UBS.

And the Daily Star says Inbetweeners star James Buckley said he was scared of being mugged by monkeys.