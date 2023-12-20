What the papers say – December 20

Rishi Sunak’s strong declaration on high taxes and a strike from Britain’s doctors feature among the stories leading Wednesday’s papers.

The Daily Express relays an “upbeat” declaration from the Prime Minister, who said “it is time to look forward” and move on from higher taxes.

Wednesday's front page: PM's battle cry 'we've got to move on from high taxes'https://t.co/NLp15UPdx2#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sxEx24E8WY — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 19, 2023

The Times echoes warnings from charities and NHS leaders who say hospitals across the UK will find it “extremely difficult” to care for elderly patients over Christmas as doctors begin the “biggest strike in their history”.

The Times: Elderly ‘will bear brunt of strikes atChristmas’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tTvg52PEyU — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 19, 2023

The Telegraph says the US is considering plans for military strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen after the Iran-backed group launched attacks against Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'US draws up plan for strikes on Houthis'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/DkhWEmbG9v — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 19, 2023

The Independent displays a photo of the volcano in Iceland that erupted on Tuesday, lighting up the sky near the evacuated town of Grindavik.

Spy chiefs have been urged to investigate a penthouse overlooking the London HQ of the Secret Intelligence Service, according to the i.

The i: MI6 security alert over flat owned by Russianneighbours #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/49vWyGPuUN — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 19, 2023

The Daily Mirror continues its coverage of 83-year-old Childline founder and broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen, whose daughter Rebecca Wilcox said she would be “horrified at the thought” of her mother dying alone in Switzerland as the family calls for a free vote on assisted dying.

Wednesday's front page: My mum should not have to die alone at Dignitashttps://t.co/IucaS3vLPH#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/r3jydtyGMv — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 19, 2023

The Guardian reports on the ongoing pressure on Israel as deaths in Gaza grow close to 20,000.

The Guardian: Pressure on Israel rises as Gaza deathsnear 20,000 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mf4QhMhscC — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 19, 2023

The Daily Mail runs with words from Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch on “contested and confused” gender ideology in schools.

Daily Mail: Kemi: Teaching children you can be born in the ‘wrong’ body is harmful #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/b9tSdXRIig — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 19, 2023

The Sun leads with potential further scrutiny for the Duke of York after a US judge ruled court documents relating to more than 170 people who were either associates, friends or victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein should be made public.

On tomorrow's front page: Judge's order stuns prince… Andrew grope case bombshell: accuser's court claims to be made publichttps://t.co/jBMpXd6a7x pic.twitter.com/R3HWyUMTWS — The Sun (@TheSun) December 19, 2023

Documents naming dozens of Epstein’s associates will be released on New Years Day, according to the Metro.

Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰 KILLER NAILED IN TWO YEAR STING 🔴 Undercover cop traps chef who chopped up partner by becoming his best friend#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/9mYSEQb6Lj — Metro (@MetroUK) December 18, 2023

The Financial Times reports that “activist investor” Cevian has taken a 1.2 billion euro stake in Swiss Bank UBS.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, December 20th https://t.co/RUWre3QnyS pic.twitter.com/gC1CvDD9Si — Financial Times (@FT) December 19, 2023

And the Daily Star says Inbetweeners star James Buckley said he was scared of being mugged by monkeys.