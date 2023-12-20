US airwoman accused of causing death by careless driving weeps in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

US airwoman accused of causing death by careless driving weeps in court

By Press Association
Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 25, denies causing Matthew Day’s death by careless driving in a collision in Norfolk in August last year (Joe Giddens/PA)
Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 25, denies causing Matthew Day’s death by careless driving in a collision in Norfolk in August last year (Joe Giddens/PA)

A US servicewoman wept in court and said she had no idea why she did not see a motorcyclist who crashed into her car and died when she pulled out of a side road and across his path.

Airman first class Mikayla Hayes’s voice cracked with emotion as she told Norwich Crown Court: “I still to this day have no idea why I didn’t see that motorcycle.”

The 25-year-old, dressed in a white shirt and dark blazer, said “I’m so sorry” then sobbed when her barrister Christine Agnew KC asked her about motorcyclist Matthew Day, who died of his injuries.

Matthew Day death
Matthew Day died of injuries sustained in the collision in Southery on August 26 last year (Family handout/PA)

Hayes was handed a box of tissues by the court usher and wiped tears from her eyes, before the judge asked her if she needed a short break.

The defendant had been turning right, towards her home in Downham Market, as she travelled back from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk where she worked, when the crash happened.

She emerged from the B1160 Lynn Road across the path of 33-year-old Matthew Day as he travelled south along the A10 at Southery in Norfolk on August 26 last year.

The father-of-one’s Yamaha motorbike struck her Honda Accord and he died of his injuries later that day.

Hayes denies causing Mr Day’s death by careless driving.

She told jurors: “I believe I’m a very careful driver and I kept looking for traffic both ways and I don’t know why I didn’t see him that day.”

Questioned by Ms Agnew, Hayes said she was married and her husband, parents and friends were in the public gallery at the court.

She said she was originally from Indiana and was stationed at RAF Lakenheath where she works as an aerospace ground equipment mechanic, working on equipment associated with jets such as generators, heaters and tow bars.

Hayes said she joined the US Air Force in 2021 having previously attended two separate universities but not finishing either degree.

Mikayla Hayes court case
Mikayla Hayes, left, denies causing Mr Day’s death by careless driving (Joe Giddens/PA)

She said she completed her basic and technical training in Texas and had put England at the top of her “dream sheet” of locations where she wanted to work.

“I always dreamed of coming here,” she said.

She said she married in December 2021 and arrived in the UK in April 2022, with her husband initially working as a teaching assistant “at the elementary school on the base, but isn’t currently employed”.

She said she was not offered accommodation on the base, with couples with children prioritised.

She got accommodation in Downham Market, which she said was a 35-minute journey from the base on a good day.

Hayes said she got her full US driver’s licence aged 16 and after moving to the UK, passed a written test about the highway code.

RAF Lakenheath
Hayes had been travelling from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk to her home in Downham Market in Norfolk at the time of the collision (Emma Sword/PA)

She said she had received a speeding ticket in the US for being five miles over the limit, and was involved in two incidents – one when a deer ran in front of her car, writing it off, and a separate minor collision with an SUV at a shopping mall.

She told her barrister that neither collision was put down to being her fault.

Hayes said she stopped driving after the collision on August 26 until May of this year, adding: “I was terrified – I had traumatic visions in my mind of driving and I do not want to hurt anyone.”

She said she found the junction “intimidating”.

“There’s a lot to look at,” she said.

“There’s traffic coming from left, two lanes to the right, occasionally the farm track though it’s very rarely used.”

Norwich Crown Court
The trial was being held at Norwich Crown Court (Stephen Pond/PA)

She said that traffic that Friday, at the start of the August bank holiday weekend, was “heavier than normal”.

She said she did not see the motorbike until it was “about a second (away), five to six feet in front of me”.

She told Ms Agnew there was nothing she could do to avoid the collision.

Asked if she had been arrested before, she told her barrister: “No mam.”

“I was absolutely terrified, I had never gotten in trouble before,” she said.

She was taken from the crash scene to hospital in King’s Lynn, then into custody, and she was not bailed until a hearing the following Thursday, with conditions to remain in the UK and surrender her travel documents.

Ms Agnew asked her: “Did it ever cross your mind to try to leave the UK?”

Hayes replied: “No mam.”

The trial continues.