Irish government to launch legal challenge against UK over NI Legacy Act

The Irish government is to initiate a legal challenge against the UK Government’s Act to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said the interstate case would argue that the provisions of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 are incompatible with the United Kingdom’s obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Act received royal assent in September despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish government.

Aspects of the laws include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences for those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The new Act will also halt future civil cases and legacy inquests.

Multiple Troubles victims and family members are supporting a legal challenge against aspects of the Act at Belfast High Court.

Mr Martin said: “This decision was taken after much thought and careful consideration.

“I regret that we find ourselves in a position where such a choice had to be made.

“However, the decision by the British Government not to proceed with the 2014 Stormont House Agreement and instead pursue legislation unilaterally, without effective engagement with the legitimate concerns that we, and many others, raised left us with few options.

“The British Government removed the political option, and has left us only this legal avenue.”