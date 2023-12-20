Horse named in tribute to late Queen dubbed ‘exciting prospect’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Horse named in tribute to late Queen dubbed ‘exciting prospect’

By Press Association
Jockey Olive Nicholls with racehorse Thank You Ma’am (Fiona Browne/PA)
A promising thoroughbred named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II could give its trainer the chance to take on racing champion Paul Nicholls.

Thank You Ma’am, who caught the eye of legendary jump jockey Sir Anthony (AP) McCoy, will be racing over the festive period and punters have the chance to buy a share in the horse.

The thoroughbred’s trainer, Georgie Nicholls, is relishing the opportunity of her horse going up against those put through their paces by her ex-husband and current champion jump trainer Paul Nicholls.

She said: “Over the last decade I have been lucky enough to ride some of the very best horses in training and I believe that Thank You Ma’am has the potential to be right up there.”

Celebrations for jockey Olive Nicholls, her mother and trainer Georgie Nicholls (far right) and the team after Thank You Ma’am’s third place at Kempton (Fiona Browne/PA)

The purchase was agreed after Sir Anthony took him for a spin and declared him to be “a grand horse”, said Rupert Adams, a well-known figure in the horseracing and betting industries, who manages the racing club behind Thank You Ma’am.

The chestnut horse has been in training for a year and has come on “leaps and bounds” said Mr Adams, with him finishing a creditable third in a very strong field last time out at Kempton at odds of 125/1.

If the match-up happens it would be a real family affair as Olive Nicholls, 18, the daughter of Mr Nicholls and his ex-wife, is the preferred jockey for Thank You Ma’am and has ridden the thoroughbred in his last two outings, including his third at Kempton.

She said: “I’m used to riding out for dad but if I’m honest I cannot wait to take him on with Thank You Ma’am.

“In the last few months he has improved beyond recognition and he is a very exciting prospect for the year ahead.”

Thank You Ma’am’s new membership period started on the December 9 and the horse is expected to race between Christmas and New Year.

Olive Nicholls added: “The club has kindly given me a special discount code ‘Olive’. It is for friends and family so get on it quick!”

Would-be horse owners can buy a share in the thoroughbred, for £60 a year, through www.theposhpundit.co.uk, the racing club website.