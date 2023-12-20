Ofsted inspections ‘untenable’ after Ruth Perry inquest finding – union chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ofsted inspections ‘untenable’ after Ruth Perry inquest finding – union chiefs

By Press Association
Mrs Perry took her own life earlier this year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ofsted inspections should be halted after a coroner ruled they contributed to head teacher Ruth Perry’s death, union bosses have warned.

Mrs Perry, 53, took her own life earlier this year after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

At her inquest earlier this month, coroner Heidi Connor ruled an Ofsted inspection had “contributed” to her death.

Ofsted, the Department for Education, and Reading Borough Council, which was also sent the future deaths report, have 56 days to respond.

Julia Waters
Julia Waters, sister of Ruth Perry, speaking to members of the media in Reading Town Hall at the end of the inquest for the headteacher (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The general secretaries of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) jointly called for inspections to be suspended until Ofsted implements the changes suggested by the coroner.

Among her concerns were the impact on headteacher welfare that the current system may have and “the almost complete absence of Ofsted training” for inspectors looking for signs of distress in school leaders.

Ms Connor also said there was no “clear path” to raise concerns during an inspection.

The statement from Geoff Barton of the ASCL and Paul Whiteman of the NAHT said: “The coroner has warned that there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken over the inspection system.

“We cannot see how inspections can continue to take place in schools and colleges after such a serious risk to the health and safety of education staff has been highlighted.

Ofsted protest
People attend a vigil for Ruth Perry outside the offices of Ofsted in Victoria, central London, after she took her own life (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It is our conclusion that Ofsted inspections are now untenable and should be halted until the actions advised by the coroner are undertaken by Ofsted and the Department for Education.

“In our view, Ofsted and the Department for Education must fully address each area of concern and cease inspection activity until this is done.”

They explained that they had contacted Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan calling for an “immediate pause to inspections” and that Ms Spielman had responded, explaining that staff would undergo training in early January.

The statement went on: “We do not believe this goes far enough and that this situation demands a much greater sense of concerted action.”

Ms Spielman previously apologised on behalf of the schools regulator to the family and friends of Mrs Perry.

She said Ofsted had made changes to reduce pressures felt by school leaders and “will do more” to address concerns raised by the coroner.

After the inquest, Gillian Keegan said: “It is clear from the coroner’s findings that lessons need to be learned.

“We have worked closely with Ruth’s family as well as with Ofsted to introduce key reforms and further support for our school leaders.

“I am extremely grateful to Ruth’s sister, Julia (Waters), and her friends for working so closely with us to introduce these changes.”