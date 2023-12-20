Irish legacy action will complement Troubles’ victims’ challenges – McDonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Irish legacy action will complement Troubles' victims' challenges – McDonald

By Press Association
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald welcomed the challenge (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald welcomed the challenge (Brian Lawless/PA)

Legal action launched by the Irish Government against the UK’s controversial Legacy Act will complement challenges from Troubles’ victims in Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Mrs McDonald said the legislation, designed to deal with the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, was a “flagrant breach of international human rights law”.

However, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said the Irish Government had done nothing itself to address the legacy of the Troubles.

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said on Wednesday that his Government would initiate an interstate case against the UK on the grounds that the provisions of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 are incompatible with the UK’s obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Aspects of the laws, which received royal assent in September, include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences for those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The Sinn Fein leader said: “Victims and families have been stating from the outset that this cruel and shameful Act is a flagrant breach of international human rights law.

“The British Tory Government rushed through this legislation despite the clear opposition and concerns raised by victims and families, all political parties, the Irish Government, the US, UN, the Council of Europe and human rights experts.

“It is a blatant attempt to shut the door on families’ efforts to achieve truth and justice through the courts and to give an amnesty to British state forces involved in the murder of, and serious human rights violations against, Irish citizens.

“Heartbroken families have been fighting for years, determined to get truth and justice for their loved ones. They should not have been forced to take individual legal actions against this Act, and this action by the Government will now complement these challenges.

“We will stand with those families as they challenge this cruel and cynical law, and as they continue to campaign with dignity and determination for truth and justice.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the Irish Government move was “utterly necessary”.

He said “no political party or institution on this island supports” the Act, describing it as “the most extreme legislation that shuts down access to justice for victims and survivors”.

“The British Government has clearly undermined the international treaty entered into as part of the Stormont House Agreement, they have fought political leaders from every party in the North and they have set themselves against the needs of victims and survivors,” he said.

“The inter-state case being taken by the Irish Government is both welcome and utterly necessary.

“If the British Government will not respect the treaties it enters into, respect international law or respect the basic tenets of justice then it must be challenged robustly.”

Mr Beattie said the move by the Irish Government was not surprising.

He said: “With an election year on the horizon they will have taken that opposition attack line off the table.

“This might sound cynical, but the reality is the Irish Government have done nothing to address the legacy of our past, they have refused to open parallel mechanisms or deal with the very real fact that Ireland was not an innocent bystander in the Troubles.”

He added: “Any interstate case will go through the courts and there will be an outcome at the end.

“But if both the United Kingdom Government and the Irish Government are not willing to fix the wrongs of the past then it will be the victims who suffer once again.”