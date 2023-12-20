King’s Coronation the most watched programme of 2023, Virgin Media O2 says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

King’s Coronation the most watched programme of 2023, Virgin Media O2 says

By Press Association
The King’s Coronation was the most watched TV event of the year, according to new data from Virgin Media O2 (PA)
The King’s Coronation was the most watched TV event of the year, according to new data from Virgin Media O2 (PA)

The King’s Coronation was the most watched TV event of the year, according to new data from Virgin Media O2.

The telecoms giant said data from across its broadband, mobile and TV services also found that Wednesday is the most popular day for hybrid workers to go into the office.

However, the company said it has seen a 13% increase in data consumption on its broadband network in 2023, compared to last year, with working from home one of the key reasons alongside streaming live sport and downloading files for major gaming launches and updates.

Virgin Media O2 said working from home still appeared to be a popular option for many as it saw a 14% increase in broadband traffic between the traditional working hours of 8am and 5pm on weekdays compared to last year.

Despite this, a return to the office does also appear to taking effect, with data from O2 Motion, which uses anonymised and aggregated data from O2’s mobile network showing that more people were going into the office on Wednesday than any other day of the week, and the majority were now back in the office four days a week.

Elsewhere in mobile, the telecoms firm said mobile app and data use was up 26% on last year on its O2 network, with Facebook named the most used app, with almost double the data consumption of the next most popular app YouTube.

TikTok and Netflix were next in the rankings.

And in TV, the Coronation was named the most watched standalone TV programme of the year, while the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan was the largest pay TV audience of the year with nearly a quarter of Virgin TV households watching the match.

Meanwhile, BBC iPlayer was named the most popular streaming app via Virgin Media TV, ahead of Netflix and YouTube.

“In what has been another bumper year, we continue to invest and innovate to provide vital connectivity and entertainment for our customers,” Virgin Media O2 chief technology officer Jeanie York said.

“Seven of our top 10 record days for broadband network usage occurred in 2023, fuelled by working from home and online gaming, while our mobile data usage increased by a quarter.

“Our customers’ ever-growing appetite for data demonstrates the key role we play in people’s lives and highlights why we need to keep investing and improving our products and services to ensure we match this growing demand.

“If history teaches us anything, it’s that 2024 is set to be another busy, connectivity-hungry year for our customers who continue to use our services more than ever.”