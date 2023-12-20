Brianna Ghey’s mother pays tribute to ‘fearless’ daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brianna Ghey’s mother pays tribute to ‘fearless’ daughter

By Press Association
Esther Ghey, left, spoke of her daughter’s bravery (Peter Byrne/PA)
Esther Ghey, left, spoke of her daughter’s bravery (Peter Byrne/PA)

Brianna Ghey has been remembered for her fearlessness to be “whoever she wanted to be” in a tribute from her mother.

The transgender 16-year-old was stabbed with a hunting knife in Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11.

A boy and a girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been found guilty by a jury of the “disturbing” murder.

Brianna’s mother, Esther Ghey, spoke of her daughter’s bravery.

She told the BBC: “She was fearless to be whoever she wanted to be.

“She wanted to identify as a female and she wanted to wear girl’s school uniform and yeah she just did it.

“It wasn’t a hurdle at all for her.”

Brianna’s headteacher also remembered the teenager as “loud and proud and confident”.

Speaking to the BBC, Emma Mills said: “There was never any evidence of Brianna being bullied within school or out of school.

“Brianna was very much able to give as good as she got in that way.

“And I think what was really hard was that she was portrayed in the media as a victim and she didn’t live her life as a victim.

“She was someone that was loud and proud and confident in who she was.”