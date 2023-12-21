Airbnb using AI to block New Year’s Eve party bookings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Airbnb using AI to block New Year’s Eve party bookings

By Press Association
Airbnb said it was using AI and machine learning technology in the UK and several other countries that analyses hundreds of signals that could indicate a booking is a higher risk for parties (Alamy/PA)

Airbnb is using artificial intelligence (AI) to clamp down on people trying to book accommodation for potentially disruptive or unauthorised New Year’s Eve parties.

The booking platform has said it is bringing in restrictions around New Year’s Eve to reduce neighbourhood disruptions caused by parties at Airbnb-booked locations.

The firm said it was using AI and machine learning technology in the UK and several other countries that analyses hundreds of signals that could indicate a booking is a higher risk for this type of incident.

These include duration of a stay, how far the listing is from a user’s location, the type of listing and if the booking is being made at the last minute.

The system builds on the site’s existing global party ban.

Airbnb said the enhanced restrictions would block certain one to three night reservations for entire homes if the booking was identified by its systems as being potentially higher risk for a party incident.

Guests making local reservations will be required to confirm they understand that Airbnb bans parties before booking and that breaching this rule could mean suspension or removal from the platform.

Naba Banerjee, head of trust and safety at Airbnb, said: “When it comes to how we use technology like AI, we’re focused on taking a thoughtful approach that aims to benefit hosts, guests and neighbourhoods.

New Year's Eve in London
Airbnb used anti-party measures around New Year’s Eve last year, blocking bookings from 13,200 people – 3,000 of which were in London (Alamy/PA)

“We’re optimistic these measures will help have a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

The accommodation booking platform used anti-party measures around New Year’s Eve last year, and has revealed that around 13,200 people were blocked from booking on the site in the UK at that time.

The majority of those blocked bookings – 3,300 – were in London, followed by 2,100 in Manchester, 380 in Birmingham and 260 in Edinburgh.

The firm said that since first introducing party prevention measures for New Year’s Eve in 2020, it had seen a 73% reduction in the rate of party reports made to them in the UK.