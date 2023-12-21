Police launch murder investigation after child, four, dies in knife attack

A murder investigation has been launched after a four-year-old boy died following a knife attack in east London.

Police were called to an address in Montague Road, Hackney, on Wednesday night following concerns about the welfare of a child.

Inside, officers found a four-year-old boy who had suffered knife injuries.

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder (Yui Mok/PA)

He was rushed to hospital but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he later died from his injuries.

A 41-year-old woman, who was known to the boy, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the Met Police said.

The force said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and that the boy’s next of kin had been informed.

Police at the scene in east London (Yui Mok/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said: “This is an extremely distressing incident which will understandably cause shock and disbelief amongst the local community and those who attended the scene.

“We are working with our partners, including Hackney Council and the school community, to ensure support is there for people who need it.

“Specialist officers from our homicide team are progressing this investigation and continue to work to establish the circumstances of this young child’s death, and the events that led up to it.

“This incident occurred within the home and, while there is no wider public safety risk, additional officers will be present in the area as we recognise the impact this will have on the community.”