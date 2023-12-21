In Pictures: Transport disrupted and trees uprooted as Storm Pia pummels UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Transport disrupted and trees uprooted as Storm Pia pummels UK

By Press Association
A tree fallen onto the roof of a Texaco petrol station in Derby during Storm Pia (Jacob King/PA)
A tree fallen onto the roof of a Texaco petrol station in Derby during Storm Pia (Jacob King/PA)

Travellers returning home for Christmas were among those affected as Storm Pia lashed parts of the UK in the countdown to the festive season.

Winds of more than 80mph battered northern parts of the UK with gusts of 81mph recorded at Brizlee Wood, near Alnwick, Northumberland, and at Baltasound on Shetland, with gusts of more than 70mph found elsewhere in the North East of England.

National Rail reported that routes across Scotland, and parts of England and Wales were affected, and speed restrictions were in place on lines within the weather warning area.

Winter weather Dec 21st 2023
Workmen remove a fallen tree which has damaged the roof of a house in the village of Stanley in Derbyshire (Jacob King/PA)
Winter weather Dec 21st 2023
Workmen in a cherry picker remove a fallen tree in Stanley (Jacob King/PA)
Winter weather Dec 21st 2023
Damage to the roof of a block of flats in Lowedges, Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)
Winter weather
A Texaco petrol station bore the brunt of Storm Pia (Jacob King/PA)

A tree fell on a petrol station in Derby while another was toppled in the village of Stanley.

Airline pilots had to deal with tricky conditions while passengers were advised to check for cancellations.

There were power cuts in Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire while in Shetland schools were shut.

Winter weather Dec 21st 2023
The storm brought down a tree over a petrol station in Derby (Jacob King/PA)
WEATHER Wind
(PA Graphics)
Winter weather Dec 21st 2023
An aircraft taking off from Leeds Bradford Airport during Storm Pia (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather
A person walking their dog at Hook Moor Wind Farm, near Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Storm Pia was named by meteorologists in Denmark although it has not been given that status in the UK.

Winter weather Dec 21st 2023
A sign blown over by strong winds at a petrol station in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Christmas travel 2023
A passenger information sign in Liverpool Street Station, London (James Manning/PA)
Christmas travel 2023
Passengers in Liverpool Street Station, London, as travellers get an early start to their Christmas journeys (James Manning/PA)