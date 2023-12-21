Jury starts deliberations in trial of US servicewoman Mikayla Hayes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Jury starts deliberations in trial of US servicewoman Mikayla Hayes

By Press Association
Airman first class Mikayla Hayes arrives at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk, where the US servicewoman denies causing the death of a motorcyclist, 33-year-old Matthew Day, by careless driving while travelling home from her base (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Airman first class Mikayla Hayes arrives at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk, where the US servicewoman denies causing the death of a motorcyclist, 33-year-old Matthew Day, by careless driving while travelling home from her base (Joe Giddens/ PA)

A jury has begun deliberations in the case of a US servicewoman who is accused of causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving.

Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, who denies the offence and is on trial at Norwich Crown Court, had emerged from a side road across the path of Matthew Day when the crash happened.

The 25-year-old had been turning right, towards her home in Downham Market, Norfolk as she travelled back from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk where she worked.

She emerged from the B1160 Lynn Road across the path of 33-year-old Mr Day as he travelled south along the A10 at Southery in Norfolk on August 26 last year.

The father-of-one’s Yamaha motorbike struck her Honda Accord and he died of his injuries later that day.

Hayes said in evidence: “I still to this day have no idea why I didn’t see that motorcycle.”

Judge Alice Robinson sent jurors out to start considering their verdict on Thursday after she summed up the evidence in the case to them.

She earlier discharged one of the 12 jurors, who had been taken ill, explaining to the remaining 11 jurors that “sometimes it’s not possible to continue with 12 people”.