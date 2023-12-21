Family of four murder victims say whole life order would be ‘only fair’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of four murder victims say whole life order would be ‘only fair’

By Press Association
Tracey-Ann Henry, the aunt of Samantha Drummonds, sister of Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and daughter of Dolet Hill, speaks to the media outside the Old Bailey, central London, where Joshua Jacques, 29, has been found guilty of murder (Emily Pennink/PA)
Tracey-Ann Henry, the aunt of Samantha Drummonds, sister of Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and daughter of Dolet Hill, speaks to the media outside the Old Bailey, central London, where Joshua Jacques, 29, has been found guilty of murder (Emily Pennink/PA)

Loved ones of four members of the same family murdered in a drug-fuelled frenzy said their killer had shown no remorse and deserved to die in prison.

On Thursday, an Old Bailey jury found 29-year-old drug abuser Joshua Jacques guilty of the murders of his girlfriend Samantha Drummonds, 27, her mother Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, and Ms Hill’s partner, Denton Burke, 58.

Jacques had attacked the victims with a knife at their home in Bermondsey, south London, last April 25.

Speaking outside the Old Bailey on Thursday, Tracey-Ann Henry described the impact of losing some of her closest family.

She said: “It’s affected me really bad because I lost my mum, sister, niece and stepdad. And I can’t sleep at night just worrying what the outcome going to be.”

Joshua Jacques court case
Chyloe Daley, the niece of victim Denton Burke, speaks to the media outside the Old Bailey (Emily Pennink/PA)

“I’m spending my second Christmas without my family. So that is very going to be very emotional on Christmas Day.”

“Justice. Justice has been served (for) my mum, sister, niece and stepdad. So rest in peace. Finally. Finally.”

Mr Burke’s niece Chyloe Daley said the guilty verdict was a “very long time coming”.

She said: “Just the first word that comes is grateful. Sadness, but filled with joy because important things and people and lives were taken from us and today, we heard what we felt like we’ve waited over a year for.”

The two women agreed that Jacques should be given a whole life sentence and never released back into the community.

Ms Daley said: “That’s something that we can hope and we can pray for as a family. It’s up to the judge at the end of the day.

“But four family members were taken and I just think it is the only thing we can ask for now.

“I think it’s at that level of seriousness. Yeah, it’s only fair.”

Ms Daley said attending court every day had been “extremely hard” for family members dealing with disabilities and other issues in their lives.

And throughout, she said Jacques had shown “no empathy” for what he had done or one “iota of emotion”.

She added: “At the end of the day..it wouldn’t have solved anything. It wouldn’t have brought those four members of our family back.”

On their lost loved ones, Ms Daley said: “There is so much we could say, things that we want to share. They weren’t just lives that were taken, but they were people and they lived and they were funny, and they were caring and they were giving. That’s how we want to think about them from now on.”

Other members of the family said they found it “hurtful” that Jacques had shown no remorse during the trial.