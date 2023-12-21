Family of shooting victim tell of ‘deep sadness’ on 30th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of shooting victim tell of ‘deep sadness’ on 30th birthday

By Press Association
(left to right) Ashley Dales’ sister (who has requested not to be named), mother Julie Dale, stepfather Rob Jones and father Steve Dunne (2nd right) arriving at Liverpool Crown Court for the trial (Peter Byrne/PA)
The family of a woman who was shot in her home have told of their “deep sadness” as they mark her 30th birthday.

Environmental health worker Ashley Dale was killed when gunman James Witham, 41, forced his way into her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of August 21 last year and opened fire with a Skorpion submachine gun.

Last month Witham and three other men, Niall Barry, 26, Sean Zeisz, 28 and Joseph Peers, 29, were convicted of her murder and all sentenced to minimum terms of more than 40 years.

On Thursday, her family paid tribute to Ms Dale on what should have been her birthday.

They said: “No words can describe the deep sadness we feel today. On what should have been a day full of happiness and celebrations.

“The past four weeks since the trial has ended, have probably been the worst yet. With lots of very down and low days, as we try and come to terms with the senseless loss of Ashley.

“As people continue with their lives, enjoying the festive period, birthdays and Christmas will never be same for us again.

“We have been left with a huge void, that will never be filled.

“With no real answer as to why our beautiful girl was cruelly taken from us.

“We won’t be celebrating today.

“Our heartbroken family will be getting together to remember the precious memories we have and cherish of our Ash.

“Raising a glass to our beautiful girl, who is loved and missed beyond words every single day.”

Ashley Dale death
Ashley Dale (Merseyside Police/PA)

Ms Dale’s shooting came after a feud involving the killers and her partner Lee Harrison, who did not co-operate with the police investigation into her death.

Her death was one of three fatal shootings in Liverpool within a week last summer.

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel died when Thomas Cashman, 35, chased a convicted drug dealer into her home in Dovecot the day after Ms Dale’s murder, and Sam Rimmer, 22, was killed in Dingle on August 16.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “Today, Ashley’s family should be gathered with her to mark her 30th birthday, singing to her, giving her gifts and looking forward to Christmas.

“Instead, they are left grieving her loss at such a tragically young age.

“This is the real impact of gun crime.

“The criminals who store, carry and so recklessly fire these weapons destroy the lives of many, leaving those left behind to go on with their lives without their loved one.

“No family should have to go through this, and Merseyside Police is committed to taking firearms out of circulation and bringing offenders to justice so that they don’t.

“We continue to ask for the support of the public to tell us where firearms are stored and who is using them so that other families do not experience the devastation Ashley’s have had to endure.”