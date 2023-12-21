British newlyweds ‘terrified’ in bar near site of Prague shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British newlyweds ‘terrified’ in bar near site of Prague shooting

By Press Association
Tom and Rachael in Prague (Tom Leese/PA)
Tom and Rachael in Prague (Tom Leese/PA)

A newlywed British couple were “terrified” after being told by local police to stay down in a bar near to the site of a mass shooting in central Prague.

A gunman killed at least 15 people at a university in Jan Palach Square in the Czech Republic capital on Thursday.

Tom Leese, 34, a video producer, and his wife Rachael, 31, an account director – who are on their honeymoon in the country, were having a drink in the Slivovitz Museum, close to where the shooting occurred.

Mr Leese told the PA news agency: “A policeman came in and started shouting loudly in what I assume was Czech.

“I asked for it in English and he said there was an active shooter and to stay inside and stay down.

“The staff were very calm, turned all the lights off very quickly and urged us to stay calm, the restaurant was relatively quiet.

“The policeman left urgently and we stood in the corner of the restaurant.”

He said they stood there “really quite terrified” with no knowledge of what was going on, where the incident was happening and whether there was more than one shooter.

The couple, from Merstham in Surrey, remained in the museum for about an hour, choosing to stay for a while after a member of staff declared it safe.

“The strange thing is it just didn’t seem real,” Mr Leese told PA.

“Working in the news, you have these situations happen once or twice a year.

“We know that…attacks happen but you never really think that you’re going to be in the middle of one or be close to one – and then when it does happen, you kind of freeze.”

Emergency services near the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in Prague
Emergency services near the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in Prague (Petr David Josek/AP)

“The people in the restaurant were really calm and it really helped us sort of maintain a little bit of composure,” he continued.

“It was really really scary, but, you know, they were very good in there in helping us stay as calm as possible.”

He recalled walking up to a “shaken” member of staff afterwards, to pay for their drinks, who told them the tram stop outside, where police were, is how workers get home late at night.

The couple, who got married on Saturday, got in touch with their families and friends “straight away” and “can’t wait” to return to the UK on Friday.

They were meant to be going to a restaurant on Thursday evening “right opposite” where the attack occurred, but, as they went to call off their booking, realised the eatery had already cancelled all reservations.

Police and the Czech Republic’s Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said the gunman was dead.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of the gunfire.