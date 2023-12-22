Cabinet minister weighs hedgehog as he unveils animal road safety boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cabinet minister weighs hedgehog as he unveils animal road safety boost

By Press Association
Mark Harper holding an injured hedgehog (Department for Transport/PA)
Mark Harper holding an injured hedgehog (Department for Transport/PA)

A Cabinet minister weighed an injured hedgehog and watched another swimming as he announced measures to reduce animal road deaths.

On a visit to Tiggywinkles wildlife hospital in Haddenham, Buckinghamshire, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he has made it easier for local authorities to display signs alerting drivers about small mammals.

The signs – which feature a silhouette of a hedgehog – were launched in June 2019 to fill a gap between warnings over smaller creatures such as toads and larger animals like deer and livestock.

Councils wanting to use the small mammal signs have previously been required to obtain permission from the Government on a case by case basis.

But Mr Harper said he has taken action to “sweep that bureaucracy away” and make it “much easier for local authorities to use those signs”.

He told the PA news agency: “Councils can make decisions locally about where that sign will be helpful to protect mammals from motorists, or motorists from mammals.

“They don’t have to come to the department for authorisation. They can get on and do it using their local knowledge.”

The design of the hedgehog on the sign will be altered to make it more visible from a distance.

During a tour of the hospital, Mr Harper measured the weight of a hedgehog being prepared for release back into the wild, and viewed another doing a hydrotherapy session as part of its treatment for a leg injury.

A hedgehog in front of the small mammals road sign
A hedgehog in front of the small mammals road sign (Department for Transport/PA)

Asked if he is an animal lover, Mr Harper replied: “Yes, I am. I’m the proud owner of two rescue Labradors.

“Living in the Forest of Dean I see lots of wild animals out and about in the countryside when I’m taking the dogs for a walk.”

Hedgehog numbers in rural areas in Britain are estimated to have fallen by between 30% and 75% since the year 2000, with traffic blamed as a major factor for their decline.

Department for Transport figures show 128 people were killed – with a further 11,071 injured – in accidents in Britain where an animal or object in the road was a contributory factor in the 10 years to the end of 2022.

A hedgehog on autumn leaves (The Wildlife Trust/PA)
Traffic has been blamed as a major factor in the decline of hedgehog numbers in rural areas of Britain (The Wildlife Trust/PA)

In addition to hedgehogs, the small mammal signs are used to alert motorists about other animals including squirrels, badgers and otters.

The decision to increase their use is part of Government efforts to boost road safety on rural routes.

Three out of five crashes in which young male car drivers die or suffer a serious injury in Britain happen on those roads.