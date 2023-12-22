What the papers say – December 22

The mass shooting in Prague and calls for reform on assisted dying feature among the stories on the front of Britain’s newspapers on Friday.

The Independent and the Metro lead with the worst ever mass shooting in the Czech Republic after a gunman killed 15 people and injured more than 30 in Prague.

The Daily Express continues its coverage of Dame Esther Rantzen and her plea to change laws surrounding assisted dying, saying “this cruelty must stop”.

The Daily Mail asks whether the tide is turning on assisted dying after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer showed his support for legalising assisted dying.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt predicts a “lift in economic mood”, raising the prospect that the Bank of England will reduce interest rates in 2024, according to the Financial Times.

The Times reports one in eight casualty patients spend more than an hour waiting outside emergency departments in ambulances.

The Telegraph says Queen Elizabeth was persuaded to spend her last days in Balmoral as the royal family made preparations for her death.

Christmas travel chaos is at the front of the i, with storm and strikes hitting travellers across “rail, roads, air and sea”.

The Daily Mirror leads with a letter from a man who is suspected of murdering Suzy Lamplugh, who “protests his innocence”.

The Guardian reveals a “huge rise” in people admitted to hospital with malnutrition and nutritional deficiencies.

The Sun leads with a story on Alex Batty, 17, who told the publication why he left his mum and grandad when he was 11-years-old.

And the Daily Star reports on the Prince of Wales’ fingers, and how he has not inherited the King’s “unfeasibly large fingers”.