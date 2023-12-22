Airline bomb plot ‘financier’ jailed over stolen cars and secret accounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Airline bomb plot 'financier' jailed over stolen cars and secret accounts

By Press Association
Nabeel Hussain has been jailed for 16 months (Metropolitan Police Service/PA)
The former “financier” of a transatlantic airliner liquid bomb plot has been jailed for 16 months for having multiple secret financial accounts and £120,000 of stolen luxury cars.

Nabeel Hussain, 39, was found guilty in 2009 of preparing acts of terrorism and jailed for eight years.

On Friday, the father-of-three from Leytonstone, east London, was sent back to prison after admitting breaching a notification order and handling stolen goods.

Judge Nigel Lickley KC handed him four months in prison for the breaches and another 12 months for the other offences.

Previously, prosecutor Paul Casey had said Hussain was convicted at Woolwich Crown Court in 2009 for offences “arising from his involvement in the 2006 transatlantic liquid bomb plot”.

He said: “He was found by the trial judge to be the financier to the project.”

It involved organising fresh passports, airline tickets, the potential resettlement of the families of those who died after devices were planted and destroyed aircraft, or to enable other plotters to hide and set up false addresses, he said.

Hussain was released on licence in 2012 and the following year was stopped at Stansted airport for trying to travel to Turkey on a fake passport.

On October 25 2022, Hussain was arrested at his home and investigators uncovered evidence of his financial activities, the court heard.

The defendant went on to plead guilty to seven notification order breaches by failing to tell police about multiple financial accounts and being the registered keeper of a Range Rover Velar on dates between 2019 and 2021.

He had also previously admitted two offences of handling stolen goods relating to a Porsche and a Range Rover Vogue.

The court was told Hussain had been a businessman in the process of setting up a new project with a friend but was not involved in any active businesses at the time of the offences.

In mitigation, Jacob Bindman said Hussain never took receipt of the Porsche Cayman and the Range Rover was being driven by his wife.

But Judge Lickley had questioned how she could be driving a £60,000 luxury vehicle when Hussain had no income.

Mr Bindman suggested it was being paid for in instalments.