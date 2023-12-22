Criminal investigation launched into alleged abduction of Alex Batty

A criminal investigation has been launched into the alleged abduction of Alex Batty, who returned to the UK last week after six years missing abroad, Greater Manchester Police said.

The teenager went missing aged 11 in 2017 after his mother, who was not his legal guardian, took him on a pre-arranged trip to Spain with his grandfather.

Alex landed in the UK on Saturday evening having been found by chiropody student Fabien Accidini near the French city of Toulouse last week after walking across the Pyrenees.

Officers in the UK have interviewed the 17-year-old following his return from France and a criminal investigation has been launched, GMP confirmed.