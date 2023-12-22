Man who sent threatening messages to judge’s family is spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who sent threatening messages to judge’s family is spared jail

By Press Association
The judge received threats after jailing the Peckhams for life at Norwich Crown Court (Stephen Pond/ PA)
A man who sent threatening messages to the family of a crown court judge, demanding that a father and son’s murder convictions be overturned, has been spared jail.

Steven Webb used a fake social media account under the name of Nikita Hussain to try to get the murder convictions of Wayne Peckham and his son, Riley Peckham, overturned, Norfolk Police said.

The pair were both handed life sentences at Norwich Crown Court in April this year for the murder of Matthew Rodwell, the new partner of Wayne Peckham’s wife.

Police said the Peckhams, who punched, kicked and stamped on Mr Rodwell, acted in a “jealous rage, like a pack of animals” in Downham Market on January 23 2022.

Wayne Peckham court case
Wayne Peckham was jailed for murder (Norfolk Police/ PA)

Norfolk Police said family members of the presiding judge in the case later received messages from a fake social media account written in block capitals, including “overturn Riley and Wayne conviction or else” and “ur (sic) in big trouble”.

Further messages said “see you and your family really really soon” and “we have all your pics”, with the profile also sending family photos.

The force identified 34-year-old Webb, of Charles Avenue, Watton, Norfolk, as a suspect despite him apparently having no links to the Peckhams.

Norfolk Police said Webb was arrested in May and officers seized various devices from his home.

Riley Peckham court case
Riley Peckham received a life sentence after being convicted of murder (Norfolk Police/ PA)

They were found to contain photo collages that had been sent to the victims, searches for the family names from his personal social media accounts, as well as research into the case of the Peckhams.

Webb admitted to four counts of perverting the course of justice at an earlier hearing, Norfolk Police said.

The force said Webb was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday to 18 months in prison suspended for two years.

He was also given a restraining order, a deprivation order for his computer equipment, and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days.

Matthew Rodwell, who was murdered by Wayne Peckham and Riley Peckham. (Family photo/ PA)
Detective Constable Adam Ruskin said: “Webb showed a clear disregard and lack of compassion for all parties who were deeply affected by the Peckhams’ murder trial.

“He deliberately targeted the family of a prominent member of our legal system with the intention to have a detrimental impact on their wellbeing.

“Furthermore, they were a targeted attempt to pervert and alter the course of justice in what was a harrowing, profound case for all involved.

“I would like to expressly thank my colleagues in cyber crime and the digital media investigations unit for their assistance in bringing the defendant to justice.”