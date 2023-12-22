Andrew Tate denied ’emergency’ trip to UK to see mother in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew Tate denied ’emergency’ trip to UK to see mother in hospital

By Press Association
The Romanian courts ruled that social media influencer Andrew Tate cannot leave the country (Channel 5/PA)
Andrew Tate has had his “emergency” request to visit his mother in hospital in the UK rejected by a Romanian court.

The social media influencer said he had made the request to leave the country after his mother suffered a heart attack.

In a statement given to the Associated Press, Tate’s spokesperson said the ruling “has left us disheartened”.

The kickboxer, 37, and his brother, Tristan, 35, who are both dual UK-US nationals, were ordered not to leave Romania after being charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang.

The duo have denied all allegations of abuse and trafficking, with a trial due to take place.

In a post on X after the ruling, Tate, who has amassed 8.5 million followers on the platform, said: “Rejected. The Romanian state decided she must be alone at Christmas, if she is alive.”

In a follow-up post, he said: “There’s no innocent until proven guilty in Romania.”

After spending time in police detention and then being put under house arrest while awaiting his trial, a Bucharest court later eased geographical restrictions on the Tate brothers, allowing them to travel anywhere in Romania.

In June, Romanian prosecutors said the brothers, along with two Romanian nationals, formed an organised crime group in early 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, the UK, the US and other countries.

Alleged victims were taken to buildings in Ilfov county in Romania where they were intimidated, placed under constant surveillance and control and forced into debt, a statement said.

It is alleged the defendants forced them to take part in pornography which was later shared on social media.

Andrew Tate has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors in Romania have no evidence against him and there is a political conspiracy designed to silence him.

He was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.