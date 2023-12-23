JustGiving reports record year for fundraising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JustGiving reports record year for fundraising

By Press Association
Running was among the most popular fundraising activities that people took on in 2023, JustGiving said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A record £550 million has been raised for charities this year through the fundraising platform JustGiving, figures show.

Around 20,000 UK charities benefited from the funds, the highest total amount raised since JustGiving started more than 20 years ago.

Almost one million JustGiving fundraising pages were set up this year, 9% more than last year.

April was the busiest month, with tens of millions of pounds donated to London Marathon fundraisers.

Running, walking, cycling and swimming were the most popular fundraising activities that people took on in 2023, with more than 65 million miles recorded on fundraisers’ Fitbits and Strava apps.

Charitable skydiving challenges increased by 40% and collectively raised almost £5.5 million.

Fundraising efforts for events such as coffee mornings increased by 127%, raising more than £2 million, followed by Movember which increased by 24% and raised almost £800,000.

Around 13% more individuals grew a mullet for charity this year than in 2022.

JustGiving president Pascale Harvie said: “The enormous generosity from people across the world has made this a record-breaking year for giving, with more than 18 million donations to almost 20,000 UK charities.

“Despite it being a very difficult year for so many people, I have consistently been amazed by the incredible lengths that individuals have gone to in order to raise funds and awareness for the causes closest to them.”