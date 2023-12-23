Mother remanded in custody charged with murdering baby in park ‘incident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mother remanded in custody charged with murdering baby in park ‘incident’

By Press Association
Hayley Macfarlane made a brief appearance before magistrates in Leeds on Saturday (Alamy/PA)
Hayley Macfarlane made a brief appearance before magistrates in Leeds on Saturday (Alamy/PA)

A woman has been remanded in custody charged with murdering her five-month-old baby daughter, who was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital from a park.

Hayley Macfarlane was not required to enter a plea to the charge when she made a brief appearance before magistrates in Leeds on Saturday.

The 39-year-old, who was visibly upset in the glass-fronted dock, spoke only to confirm her date-of-birth and her home address as being Carrington Street in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Friday that Macfarlane had been charged with the murder of her daughter Evelyn, after an inquiry into an incident at Woodhouse Moor park in Leeds.

In a statement issued on Thursday, police said a woman had contacted police at 5.44pm on Wednesday reporting a baby in a serious condition in an area of the park at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road.

The statement added: “Officers attended and the five-month-old girl was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.”

During her court appearance, lasting just three minutes, Macfarlane was told that magistrates were precluded from considering bail on a charge of murder.

Macfarlane was also told that she will remain in custody until a prison video-link appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday next week.