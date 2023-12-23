Boy, nine, walks around London for 12 hours overnight for children’s hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boy, nine, walks around London for 12 hours overnight for children’s hospital

By Press Association
Nine-year-old Barney Thomas completed a 12-hour walk around central London to raise money for a children’s hospital (Darren Thomas/PA)
Nine-year-old Barney Thomas completed a 12-hour walk around central London to raise money for a children’s hospital (Darren Thomas/PA)

A nine-year-old boy has completed a “midnight march” around central London for 12 hours to raise money for a children’s hospital.

Barney Thomas, from Bristol, was joined by his father, Darren Thomas, 36, and his godfather, Bradley Hackett, also 36, as the trio walked around central London from 6pm on Friday evening to 6am on Saturday morning.

Barney said the hardest part of the challenge was having sore feet but added he felt “joyous” at being able to fundraise for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, raising more than £1,700 so far.

The “midnight march” was their fourth fundraising venture for the hospital and its connected charities after Barney was born with two holes in his heart.

Barney Thomas standing in front of Buckingham Palace during the fundraising challenge
Barney and his relatives have raised more than £1,700 for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children with their latest fundraising challenge (Darren Thomas/PA)

He had an operation when he was 11 months old to seal the holes and has continued to give back to the hospital with his charitable efforts.

“I feel tired but proud that we’ve done it – I feel joyous,” Barney told the PA news agency.

“My feet hurt and it was a little bit tiring, but it was OK.”

The trio set off from London’s Paddington station on Friday evening, walking to places such as Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, Leicester Square, Piccadilly Circus and Tower Bridge before catching the first train home on Saturday morning.

Mr Thomas, an operations manager for Network Rail, said Barney fell asleep within “about 30 seconds” of sitting down on the train home.

Mr Thomas said he felt “elated” following the challenge, telling PA: “When we got back to Paddington I saw we were really close to the goal of £1,500 – when we got back to Bristol we had hit it and I had a bit of a tear in my eye.

Barney Thomas standing on the bank of the River Thames during his overnight challenge
Barney said his feet hurt after the walk but he was feeling ‘joyous’ about the money they had raised for the hospital (Darren Thomas/PA)

“I was really elated by the whole thing, I felt chuffed.”

He also said that it was a “really good thing” to do with his son.

“I look back to when he was really ill when he was little and now we do this every year, it’s something to always look forward to,” he said.

Barney used a GoPro camera to film the entire walk, creating a timelapse which Mr Thomas later posted to Instagram.

Mr Thomas said he has “loads” of blisters following the challenge, adding that both his and Barney’s feet hurt by around 3am.

“(Barney’s) feet hurt and he was a little bit tired but I showed him how much we’d raised and said we had to keep going,” he said.

“It was so motivating to see how many people had donated, we didn’t expect to raise that much.”

To find out more information, visit Barney’s fundraising page at

justgiving.com/crowdfunding/barneysmidnightmarch