King to deliver his second Christmas broadcast

The King will deliver the second Christmas message of his reign from a Buckingham Palace room decorated with a living Christmas tree.

It is the first time a living tree has been used as part of the backdrop for Charles’ annual festive address to the nation and Commonwealth.

Charles, like Queen Elizabeth, writes his Christmas broadcasts and last year he followed his mother’s well-established template, a personal reflection on the year, touching on current issues and with a Christian framework.

The King is a long-term environmental campaigner who delivered a speech at the recent Cop28 UN Climate Change summit, and the tree will be replanted after the broadcast.

Charles will address the nation (Kin Cheung/PA)

From its branches hang natural and sustainable decorations including hand-turned wood, dried oranges, glass baubles, pine cones and paper.

Charles’ Christmas message, due to be broadcast at 3pm on Christmas Day, is again delivered standing up and this year’s location is the Buckingham Palace room that leads on to the royal residence’s iconic balcony.

Members of the Royal Family have gathered in the Centre Room ahead of historic balcony appearances like after Charles’ coronation or Trooping the Colour celebrations.

In the background can be seen the Queen Victoria Memorial which was planned by King Edward VII as a tribute to his mother and her reign but, after his death in 1910, was opened a year later by his son King George V.

Resting on a table to the King’s right is a pot pourri bowl with gilt metal cover believed to have been acquired by George IV. The circular tazza-shaped bowl of Japanese lacquered wood with gilt bronze mounts is held by the Royal Collection Trust.