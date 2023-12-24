What the papers say – December 24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – December 24

By Press Association
The King’s Christmas message, a shortage of doctors and nurses and further calls to legalise assisted dying lead Britain’s front pages on Christmas Eve.

The Mail on Sunday says Charles will use his Christmas address to deliver a “powerful message about the environment”.

The Independent says the UK is facing a critical shortage of breast cancer care specialist doctors and nurses, causing delays in care for thousands of women.

Two former health secretaries have joined calls to legalise assisted dying, according to the The Observer.

The Sunday Mirror leads with a story on Home Secretary James Cleverly’s “sick date rape drug joke”.

The Sunday Telegraph carries comment from Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron, who says Britain “will not tolerate” the escalating activities of Iran who are contributing to “danger and insecurity around the world”.

The chairman of NHS England told the Sunday Times he “fears for patients” ahead of more junior doctor strikes next week.

The Sunday Express runs with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s message, asking people to ignore the “scrooges” who talk Britain down.

The Sun on Sunday reports former footballer Jermaine Pennant has been dumped by TV star Jess Impiazzi.

And the Daily Star Sunday relays a message from the creator and star of Mrs Brown’s Boys who “hits out at the haters”.