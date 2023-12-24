Man arrested over hit-and-run in which ‘loving mother’ and two dogs died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man arrested over hit-and-run in which ‘loving mother’ and two dogs died

By Press Association
Manford Way in Chigwell, Essex, where Ms Theobald and her dogs died (PA)
Manford Way in Chigwell, Essex, where Ms Theobald and her dogs died (PA)

A man has been arrested after a “loving” mother and two dogs were killed days before Christmas in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Essex.

Marie Theobald, 48, from Hainault, was walking with two dogs named Riley and Honey on Manford Way, Chigwell, when she was hit by a car, believed to be a white Seat Leon.

Emergency services were called at 5.09pm on Friday but she was pronounced dead at the scene, as were the dogs.

The driver failed to stop and the Seat Leon was located nearby shortly after the collision, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man was arrested in connection with the crash and taken into police custody.

In a statement Ms Theobald’s family said: “Marie was a loving mother, daughter, sister, niece and friend. Marie was an honest, hardworking, selfless woman who would do anything for anyone. Marie always put others first.

“The dogs, Riley and Honey, were much loved members of the family. They adored Marie as she adored them.

“May they all rest in perfect peace together.

“The family ask for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

Anyone with information and any witnesses yet to speak to police are asked to call 101, ref CAD 5312/22dec. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.