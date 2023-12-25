Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman stabbed on Christmas Eve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman stabbed on Christmas Eve

By Press Association
Police officers in attendance (PA)
Police officers in attendance (PA)

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at just after 10pm on Christmas Eve to a residential property in Spenlow House, Jamaica Road, Bermondsey.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance provided emergency first aid to the woman, but she died at the scene.

Her family have been informed.

The boy, who was known to the victim, was arrested nearby a short time later, and is in custody at a south London police station.

Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Southwark, said patrols will be increased in the area over the coming days.

“This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

“We recognise this will also have an impact on the wider community and we will have additional patrols in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance.”

Violence Against Women and Girls
Police appealed for information (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation, and Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie asked for anyone with any information to come forward.

“Our investigation continues and a team of detectives are working at pace to establish what happened that resulted in a young woman losing her life,” he said.

“My thoughts, and those of my team, are with her family and friends at this awful time.

“One person has been arrested, however we still need to hear from anyone who was in the Spenlow House area between 7pm and 11pm on Christmas Eve and may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

“I would urge anyone with any information that may be relevant to our investigation, no matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time, to come forward immediately.”