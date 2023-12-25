Duchess of York joins royal Christmas service at Sandringham

Sarah, Duchess of York was publicly back at the heart of the royal family after joining the King and Queen at church on Christmas Day

The former royal, who has had a troubled relationship with the monarchy, was pictured, smiling, and glancing towards the waiting media as she walked beside her ex-husband, the disgraced Duke of York.

Royal fans were treated to the sight of the Prince and Princess of Wales walking hand in hand with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from Sandringham house on their way to St Mary Magdalene Church.

Sarah, Duchess of York greeted well-wishers who had gathered to see the family (Joe Giddens/PA)

And in a touching moment, Zara and Mike Tindall’s eldest daughter Mia held hands with Louis, who in turn held his father’s hand.

The King and Queen led the way smiling at more than 2,000 well-wishers gathered to watch the traditional procession of royals to church, with many waiting hours to get a prime spot.

Among the group were the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Tindalls with their other daughter Lena.

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were joined by their children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

It has been decades since Sarah made the short walk from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church with royals – normally reserved for close family – but in recent years it is thought she has been a guest for Christmas lunch.

She has won plaudits in recent months for her battle with breast cancer, praised for speaking openly about her treatment and setting an example for other women to get screened.

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall (Joe Giddens/PA)

It is thought the last time she was pictured walking to church with Queen Elizabeth was in the early 1990s

For the second year in succession, Andrew made the walk from Sandringham to church with the other royals – symbolic of his gradual rehabilitation within the monarchy.

Andrew’s alleged links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are set to come under further scrutiny in the new year with the release of hundreds of files from a defamation case following a ruling by a US judge.

His daughters Princess Beatrice, who walked with her partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Prince Eugenie, with her spouse Jack Brooksbank, also attended.

After the service, Andrew and Sarah joined the King and Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales, meeting the waiting public during a walkabout.

Andrew could be seen laughing and throwing up his hands as he joked with well-wishes and the Duchess collected flowers and spoke to many of those waiting.