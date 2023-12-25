Duchess of York joins royal Christmas service at Sandringham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duchess of York joins royal Christmas service at Sandringham

By Press Association
Sarah, Duchess of York attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York was publicly back at the heart of the royal family after joining the King and Queen at church on Christmas Day

The former royal, who has had a troubled relationship with the monarchy, was pictured, smiling, and glancing towards the waiting media as she walked beside her ex-husband, the disgraced Duke of York.

Royal fans were treated to the sight of the Prince and Princess of Wales walking hand in hand with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from Sandringham house on their way to St Mary Magdalene Church.

Sarah, Duchess of York greeted well-wishers who had gathered to see the family (Joe Giddens/PA)

And in a touching moment, Zara and Mike Tindall’s eldest daughter Mia held hands with Louis, who in turn held his father’s hand.

The King and Queen led the way smiling at more than 2,000 well-wishers gathered to watch the traditional procession of royals to church, with many waiting hours to get a prime spot.

Among the group were the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Tindalls with their other daughter Lena.

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were joined by their children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

It has been decades since Sarah made the short walk from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church with royals – normally reserved for close family – but in recent years it is thought she has been a guest for Christmas lunch.

She has won plaudits in recent months for her battle with breast cancer, praised for speaking openly about her treatment and setting an example for other women to get screened.

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall (Joe Giddens/PA)

It is thought the last time she was pictured walking to church with Queen Elizabeth was in the early 1990s

For the second year in succession, Andrew made the walk from Sandringham to church with the other royals – symbolic of his gradual rehabilitation within the monarchy.

Andrew’s alleged links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are set to come under further scrutiny in the new year with the release of hundreds of files from a defamation case following a ruling by a US judge.

His daughters Princess Beatrice, who walked with her partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Prince Eugenie, with her spouse Jack Brooksbank, also attended.

After the service, Andrew and Sarah joined the King and Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales, meeting the waiting public during a walkabout.

Andrew could be seen laughing and throwing up his hands as he joked with well-wishes and the Duchess collected flowers and spoke to many of those waiting.