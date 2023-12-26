Camilla labelled Charles’s ‘rock’ by the Queen’s sister

The Queen has been dubbed the King’s “rock” by her sister and described as the “yin” to Charles’s “yang” in a relationship that works “brilliantly”.

Annabel Elliot gave her view of their marriage for a new BBC documentary and suggested while Camilla was supportive, Charles had exposed his wife to new “knowledge and interest”.

The BBC film Charles III: The Coronation Year also shows rehearsals for the King’s coronation and when the Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey with their children, they greet the monarch like any other family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family with the King and Queen (Victoria Jones/PA)

Charles, in a rare public display of affection, is seen hugging his grandchildren in turn – first Princess Charlotte, then Prince George and finally Prince Louis stretches out his arms for an embrace.

Richard Jackson, Bishop of Hereford, one of the two bishops assistant to the Queen during the coronation, told the documentary: “I think what struck me particularly is how extraordinarily affectionate they are.

“They’re clearly a very close family of all the generations and in a sense you felt you were part of a family occasion as well as royal occasion and a national occasion.”

Mrs Elliot, Camilla’s younger sister, said: “She is his rock, and I can’t actually emphasise that enough. She is somebody who is completely loyal, and she isn’t somebody who has huge highs and lows.”

The Bishop of Hereford Richard Jackson (Ben Birchall/PA)

The interior designer added: “He brings to her everything, I’m not talking about all of this but you know he has such a knowledge and interest in so many different things which she wouldn’t really have been open to, if she hadn’t met him.

“They are their yin and yang really, they really are polar opposites, but it works brilliantly.”

Mrs Elliot, Camilla’s younger sister, and the Queen’s close friend Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne both had the formal role of Lady in Attendance to the Queen during the coronation.

Lady Lansdowne also spoke about the close bond between Charles and Camilla, who have known each other for more than 50 years, saying they were an “extraordinary team”.

She added: “…whether they’ve sort of had to fight to get there, or whether it’s just because they’ve been through a lot together…it’s made them have a really strong bond.”

Charles III: The Coronation Year will be screened on Boxing Day at 6.50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.