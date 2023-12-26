Camilla labelled Charles’s ‘rock’ by the Queen’s sister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Camilla labelled Charles’s ‘rock’ by the Queen’s sister

By Press Association
The Duchess of Cornwall, right, with her sister Annabel Elliot (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Queen has been dubbed the King’s “rock” by her sister and described as the “yin” to Charles’s “yang” in a relationship that works “brilliantly”.

Annabel Elliot gave her view of their marriage for a new BBC documentary and suggested while Camilla was supportive, Charles had exposed his wife to new “knowledge and interest”.

The BBC film Charles III: The Coronation Year also shows rehearsals for the King’s coronation and when the Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey with their children, they greet the monarch like any other family.

Royal year 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family with the King and Queen (Victoria Jones/PA)

Charles, in a rare public display of affection, is seen hugging his grandchildren in turn – first Princess Charlotte, then Prince George and finally Prince Louis stretches out his arms for an embrace.

Richard Jackson, Bishop of Hereford, one of the two bishops assistant to the Queen during the coronation, told the documentary: “I think what struck me particularly is how extraordinarily affectionate they are.

“They’re clearly a very close family of all the generations and in a sense you felt you were part of a family occasion as well as royal occasion and a national occasion.”

Mrs Elliot, Camilla’s younger sister, said: “She is his rock, and I can’t actually emphasise that enough. She is somebody who is completely loyal, and she isn’t somebody who has huge highs and lows.”

New bishop of Hereford
The Bishop of Hereford Richard Jackson (Ben Birchall/PA)

The interior designer added: “He brings to her everything, I’m not talking about all of this but you know he has such a knowledge and interest in so many different things which she wouldn’t really have been open to, if she hadn’t met him.

“They are their yin and yang really, they really are polar opposites, but it works brilliantly.”

Mrs Elliot, Camilla’s younger sister, and the Queen’s close friend Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne both had the formal role of Lady in Attendance to the Queen during the coronation.

Lady Lansdowne also spoke about the close bond between Charles and Camilla, who have known each other for more than 50 years, saying they were an “extraordinary team”.

She added: “…whether they’ve sort of had to fight to get there, or whether it’s just because they’ve been through a lot together…it’s made them have a really strong bond.”

Charles III: The Coronation Year will be screened on Boxing Day at 6.50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.