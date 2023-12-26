Alex Batty ‘loved cold weather and rain’ on first Christmas back in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Batty ‘loved cold weather and rain’ on first Christmas back in England

By Press Association
Alex Batty said he ‘never really celebrated Christmas’ while he was missing (Family handout/Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Teenager Alex Batty has said he loved the cold weather and rain after celebrating his first Christmas back in England.

In an interview with The Sun, the 17-year-old said he received cans of Irn-Bru and tickets to watch Manchester United among his presents as he spent Christmas Day with his grandmother.

Alex went missing aged 11 in 2017 after his mother, who was not his legal guardian, took him on a pre-arranged trip to Spain with his grandfather.

He returned to the UK on December 16 having been found by student Fabien Accidini near the French city of Toulouse after walking across the Pyrenees.

Asked about his Christmas Day, Alex told The Sun: “When I was away, we never really celebrated Christmas because we were always on the move.

“It’s so nice to go to bed at night and wake up in the same place in the morning.

“I am loving the cold weather and the rain as well.”

Alex said some of his Christmas presents reminded him of his life before he went missing six years ago.

He said: “I loved Irn-Bru when I was little and used to get some from the corner shop whenever I could. The same for Worcestershire sauce-flavoured crisps.

“So my gran surprised me by tracking down a massive pack of cans and a couple of family-sized bags of crisps.

“I could have just tucked into them for Christmas dinner.”

Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Friday a criminal investigation had been launched into Alex’s alleged abduction.

Officers in the UK interviewed the teenager, who is back with his grandmother Susan Caruana, from Oldham, who has legal guardianship.