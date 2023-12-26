Ahmadiyya Muslim community donates 750 gift baskets to the vulnerable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ahmadiyya Muslim community donates 750 gift baskets to the vulnerable

By Press Association
Members of AMYA delivering gift baskets to people in need (AMYA/PA)
Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community provided some festive joy over the weekend by delivering gift baskets to vulnerable people.

On Sunday, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA), in collaboration with charities Marie Curie and Humanity First, gave baskets to more than 750 people across 40 UK towns and cities, including Birmingham and Manchester.

Man putting something into the trunk of his car
More than 750 people received a gift basket (AMYA/PA)

Recipients of the baskets – which included scented candles, toys and chocolates – were nominated by friends, family members and neighbours because they have been struggling financially or suffering from loneliness or illness.

Akbar Butt, AMYA UK’s director for charity and welfare, said: “The Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) has said that every act of goodness is a charity.

“As Muslims, we don’t celebrate Christmas, yet we recognise the challenges many people face during this season.

Group standing together in a line
The group wanted to provide some joy with their gifts (AMYA/PA)

“It’s crucial to extend a helping hand to those in need and I believe this effort is a humble way to bring joy to those who truly deserve it amidst this festive time.”

More information on the baskets and how to make a donation can be found at: mercy4mankind.org/festivegiftbasket/

Surplus donations will go to the charities Marie Curie and Humanity First.