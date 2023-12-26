Man arrested over drink driving after five badly hurt in Christmas Day crash

A man has been arrested for drink driving after four teenagers and a woman were seriously injured in a car crash on Christmas Day.

Three boys aged 13, 15 and 17, a 17-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s all suffered multiple serious injuries from the collision near Blackpool on Monday, Lancashire Police said.

However, these injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers were called to Common Edge Road after reports a Mercedes car had left the road and hit a wall shortly before 10.30pm, the force said.

The car had been travelling north towards Blackpool from St Annes.

The road was closed for several hours on Tuesday morning but has reopened.

A 42-year-old man from St Annes was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He remained in police custody on Tuesday.

Sergeant Paul McCurrie, from the Lancashire Police Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision are ongoing.

“I would ask any witnesses or anybody with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which would help our investigation to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with useful information has been asked to email the force at SCIU@lancashire.police.uk, or call 101 quoting log 987 of December 25 2023.