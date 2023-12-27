Clinton and Adams had ‘circular’ decommissioning row in White House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clinton and Adams had ‘circular’ decommissioning row in White House

By Press Association
Bill Clinton (right) and Gerry Adams held talks in 2000, the files show (PA)
Bill Clinton and Gerry Adams had a “circular” row at a high-profile meeting at the White House in 2000 over decommissioning, archive records show.

The meeting was held almost two years after the Good Friday Agreement was struck, when intense diplomatic efforts were ongoing to disable paramilitary arsenal and make changes to the police force in Northern Ireland.

Although Mr Adams’ encounter with the US President was seen as a positive step for Sinn Fein, newly-released archive files show there was a lengthy discussion over the pace of IRA decommissioning efforts.

In a readout note of the White House meeting held on January 12 at 2.30pm, stamped as “seen by the Taoiseach”, it details Mr Adams’ “upbeat” mood before meeting Mr Clinton and a request for discretion on the level of US involvement.

The note states that Sinn Fein’s Rita O’Hare and Richard McAuley accompanied Mr Adams.

A 30-minute meeting was first held with national security adviser Sandy Berger and deputy national security adviser Jim Steinberg to prepare for the meeting with the US President.

The readout stated that as Mr Berger was called out of the meeting several times, “this did not help the flow of exchanges”.

It said that Mr Adams was “fairly upbeat about the ‘real political progress’ that had been made in the past months”.

The note also stated the discussion that followed between Mr Clinton and Mr Adams was one of “circular argumentation”, where Mr Adams “insisted that decommissioning could not happen under pressure of a deadline and the President kept making the point that something had to happen to enable the present difficulty to be overcome”.

Mr Adams also asked Mr Clinton if he was willing to put pressure on the British, to which Mr Clinton said he had made the point to UK prime minister Tony Blair that “some movement on demilitarisation and related issues … would be helpful”.

US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright was also at the meeting, the note added.

The “upshot” of the meeting was that Mr Steinberg would “stay in touch” with Mr Adams “in the coming days” to see what could be done to make progress.

It was also conveyed that the White House maintained a “minimalist line” to the press.

The US did not want it known that “the total time given to Adams was about an hour and a half” nor that Mr Steinberg was to be “actively involved over the next while”.

“They feel that any knowledge or speculation about moves behind the scenes would not be helpful and Dick Norland appealed to us to maintain this confidentiality,” the note said.

The material can be viewed in the National Archives in file 2023/154/6.