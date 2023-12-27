UK conservationists helping protect rare zebras from pipeline scheme in Kenya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK conservationists helping protect rare zebras from pipeline scheme in Kenya

By Press Association
Kai, a three week old Grevy’s Zebra, stands camouflaged beside his mother Vesta, Marwell Zoo’s oldest zebra aged 15 (Chris Ison/PA)
Conservationists from a Hampshire zoo have been working to help protect the world’s most endangered zebra species before a major infrastructure project is set to disrupt their natural habitat in Kenya.

The animal welfare specialists from Marwell Wildlife have been fitting GPS collars to monitor the movements of 20 Grevy’s zebras in northern Kenya to collect data which will be used to help monitor their movements and help safeguard the species.

The project, which is being run with the Kenya Wildlife Service, has been launched ahead of an oil pipeline, motorway and railway called the LAPSSET corridor (Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport) which will cut across the zebra’s range, potentially splitting the population.

A spokeswoman for the charity which runs Marwell Zoo near Winchester said: “These infrastructure projects are recognised as one of the greatest emerging threats to the Grevy’s zebra population in Kenya.”

Professor Philip Riordan, Marwell Wildlife’s director of conservation, said: “The Grevy’s zebra is one of the most endangered mammals in the world and Kenya is the last stronghold for this species with less than 3,000 animals remaining.

“We’re working with our colleagues to ensure we have as much knowledge about Grevy’s zebra, particularly given the amount of infrastructure and development across the region that might affect the animals.

“By collaring them, we hope to gain more insights that can inform not just our conservation work but the mitigations that we might advise being put in place to ensure this species has a future.”

The team of conservationists fitted the collars to 20 of the zebras, which will help inform planning and conservation measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the LAPSSET scheme on the species.

The vets also checked over the zebras before fitting each collar while others photographed the Grevy’s unique stripe pattern, hooves and teeth.

Tanya Langenhorst, senior conservation biologist at Marwell, said: “We also took this opportunity to collect as many biometrical data as possible, blood and faecal samples, body temperature and measurements of body parts, so we can learn more about this amazing species.”

She added: “Grevy’s Zebra Trust and Marwell are using the EarthRanger (ER) platform to visualise the almost real time movement of the Grevy’s zebra.

“We’ll be able to identify which habitats are critical for Grevy’s zebra distribution, dispersal and movement, and why these areas are important.

“Our findings will be reported to Kenya Wildlife Service and the LAPSSET planners, so that mitigating measures such as over and under-passes can be implemented where most suitable.”

The collaring project is the latest initiative involving Marwell Wildlife, which has helped create a national conservation strategy for Grevy’s zebra in Kenya and has carried out previous surveys. It also manages the International Studbook and the European Ex situ Programme (EEP) for the species.