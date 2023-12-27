What the papers say – December 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – December 27

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Wednesday’s front pages feature headlines from the Boxing Day sales to the latest political moves in Westminster.

The Sun focuses on those who braved Tuesday’s sales, as well as detailing the best spots where you can still nab a bargain.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Express lead with pieces on the latest NHS “scandal” with new data indicating patients and visitors paid £146 million on parking last year.

The Daily Mail also concentrates on health and the dozens of children it says were referred to a “controversial NHS transgender clinic”.

The i shifted focus to Westminster, running with a piece on the Prime Minister and his financial “election trap” for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

On the topic of government spending, The Times says new measures are coming to attract first-home buyers as the Tory pre-election campaign kicks off.

The Daily Telegraph opts for a piece on another possible pre-election boon for some people as it says No 10 is poised to axe inheritance tax.

Former GCHQ head Sir David Omand graces the front page of The Guardian as he calls for an “end government by WhatsApp” in response to the Conservative’s pandemic management.

The Financial Times reveals 60,000 jobs were cut by investment banks in the last 12 months, reversing much of Wall Street’s hiring spree after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Daily Star brings Wednesday’s front pages back to Britain, promising a turbulent start to 2024 with five storms brewing for the new year.