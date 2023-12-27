First merchandise for the Old Bailey fit for a King’s Counsel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First merchandise for the Old Bailey fit for a King’s Counsel

By Press Association
Members of the court staff wearing silk scarves printed with artwork of the Old Bailey (Victoria Jones/PA)
The first Old Bailey merchandise has gone on sale for charity with silk scarves fit for a King’s Counsel.

The scarves, which come in two colour schemes, capture the “grandeur” of the world’s most famous courthouse.

Proceeds are going to the Sheriffs’ and Recorder’s Fund, a charity which supports the rehabilitation of people after they leave prison and their families.

The Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft KC, who is the charity’s vice-president, called on the artistic talent of his son Matthew after he created a scarf for his wife’s 60th birthday.

Judge Lucraft said he wanted the design to be “instantly recognisable” as the Old Bailey and was “overwhelmed” by the result.

The silk scarves made by Matthew Lucraft
He told the PA news agency: “I mentioned my wife’s scarf to other judges and one said why doesn’t Matthew design something for the Old Bailey.

“He managed to capture on the scarf so many aspects of the Old Bailey.

“The Grand Hall, the figure of justice on the dome, Court One, Dead Man’s Walk, both old and new entrances to the building.

“It’s just very evocative of the grandeur of the court as a whole.”

The “inspiring” and “iconic” Old Bailey was built at a time when it was important for the country to recognise the rule of law and the justice system – and that remains the case today, he said.

He added: “In the past we have been able to offer books or cards which relate to the Old Bailey but this is the first piece of dedicated merchandise we have offered to support a small but very important charity.

“This having been successful I hope we might look at other ways of increasing our revenue of the charity through offering for sale other items relating to the Old Bailey.”

Sheriffs’ & Recorder’s Fund charity silk scarves
Matthew Lucraft, 32, set to work on the Old Bailey scarf last summer by sketching images on A3 paper.

The architectural designer, from London, said: “It was something that my dad had in his mind and had been mulling over for a little while.

“I have never worked in making products before. There was no really fixed brief.

“It was more to find interesting corners or spaces of the Old Bailey that could be combined into a quadrant format that would work on a square scarf.

“I found this company that print on silk and it came out really well.”

The Old Bailey dates back to the 16th century and was used by Charles Dickens to vilify the Victorian legal system in his novel, A Tale Of Two Cities.

The current building which was constructed in 1902 and extended in 1972 lies on top of the old Newgate gaol and even older Roman ruins.

With a total of 18 courtrooms, the Grade II listed Old Bailey in central London remains the highest criminal court in England and Wales and venue for among the most serious terrorism and homicide trials.

Mr Lucraft said his father was a “great client” only stipulating the design should include a glimpse into the Grand Hall.

The Grand Hall of the Central Criminal Court also known as the Old Bailey, in central London
The hall was immortalised on the silver screen when Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince fended off terrorists there in the 2017 film Justice League.

In real life, the decorative interior of the Old Bailey was damaged in an IRA attack in 1973 and is largely hidden from view to all but court staff and users.

Mr Lucraft said: “I do think it’s one of the great gems that is not as accessible as some of the others – and a really nice one to draw.

“We have all these monuments, especially in London. We have this amazing history.”

On the completion of the project, he said: “It was a real journey. I think it’s come together really well.

“When you see the whole thing together it’s a good way of capturing some of the key spaces. It’s quite subtle. It’s not immediately recognisable.”

Mr Lucraft said it was “slightly bizarre” for the Old Bailey to have its own merchandise but added that it was all for a good cause.

The Sheriffs’ and Recorder’s Fund is committed to the rehabilitation of prison leavers and the welfare of their families.

Based at the Old Bailey, the Fund works closely with the Probation Service and aims to ensure grants reach those most in need.

The Old Bailey scarves are available to buy for £120 online through the Fund website:

