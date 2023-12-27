First merchandise for the Old Bailey fit for a King’s Counsel

The first Old Bailey merchandise has gone on sale for charity with silk scarves fit for a King’s Counsel.

The scarves, which come in two colour schemes, capture the “grandeur” of the world’s most famous courthouse.

Proceeds are going to the Sheriffs’ and Recorder’s Fund, a charity which supports the rehabilitation of people after they leave prison and their families.

The Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft KC, who is the charity’s vice-president, called on the artistic talent of his son Matthew after he created a scarf for his wife’s 60th birthday.

Judge Lucraft said he wanted the design to be “instantly recognisable” as the Old Bailey and was “overwhelmed” by the result.

The silk scarves made by Matthew Lucraft (Victoria Jones/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I mentioned my wife’s scarf to other judges and one said why doesn’t Matthew design something for the Old Bailey.

“He managed to capture on the scarf so many aspects of the Old Bailey.

“The Grand Hall, the figure of justice on the dome, Court One, Dead Man’s Walk, both old and new entrances to the building.

“It’s just very evocative of the grandeur of the court as a whole.”

The “inspiring” and “iconic” Old Bailey was built at a time when it was important for the country to recognise the rule of law and the justice system – and that remains the case today, he said.

He added: “In the past we have been able to offer books or cards which relate to the Old Bailey but this is the first piece of dedicated merchandise we have offered to support a small but very important charity.

“This having been successful I hope we might look at other ways of increasing our revenue of the charity through offering for sale other items relating to the Old Bailey.”

The scarves are to be sold for the Sheriffs’ & Recorder’s Fund charity appeal (Victoria Jones/PA)

Matthew Lucraft, 32, set to work on the Old Bailey scarf last summer by sketching images on A3 paper.

The architectural designer, from London, said: “It was something that my dad had in his mind and had been mulling over for a little while.

“I have never worked in making products before. There was no really fixed brief.

“It was more to find interesting corners or spaces of the Old Bailey that could be combined into a quadrant format that would work on a square scarf.

“I found this company that print on silk and it came out really well.”

The Old Bailey dates back to the 16th century and was used by Charles Dickens to vilify the Victorian legal system in his novel, A Tale Of Two Cities.

The current building which was constructed in 1902 and extended in 1972 lies on top of the old Newgate gaol and even older Roman ruins.

With a total of 18 courtrooms, the Grade II listed Old Bailey in central London remains the highest criminal court in England and Wales and venue for among the most serious terrorism and homicide trials.

Mr Lucraft said his father was a “great client” only stipulating the design should include a glimpse into the Grand Hall.

The Grand Hall of the Central Criminal Court also known as the Old Bailey, in central London (John Stillwell/PA)

The hall was immortalised on the silver screen when Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince fended off terrorists there in the 2017 film Justice League.

In real life, the decorative interior of the Old Bailey was damaged in an IRA attack in 1973 and is largely hidden from view to all but court staff and users.

Mr Lucraft said: “I do think it’s one of the great gems that is not as accessible as some of the others – and a really nice one to draw.

“We have all these monuments, especially in London. We have this amazing history.”

On the completion of the project, he said: “It was a real journey. I think it’s come together really well.

“When you see the whole thing together it’s a good way of capturing some of the key spaces. It’s quite subtle. It’s not immediately recognisable.”

Mr Lucraft said it was “slightly bizarre” for the Old Bailey to have its own merchandise but added that it was all for a good cause.

The Sheriffs’ and Recorder’s Fund is committed to the rehabilitation of prison leavers and the welfare of their families.

Based at the Old Bailey, the Fund works closely with the Probation Service and aims to ensure grants reach those most in need.

The Old Bailey scarves are available to buy for £120 online through the Fund website: