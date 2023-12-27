Irish pensioner bidding for global record after ‘walking around the world twice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Irish pensioner bidding for global record after ‘walking around the world twice’

By Press Association
Vinod Bajaj from Limerick (Niall Carson/PA)
Vinod Bajaj from Limerick (Niall Carson/PA)

A Limerick pensioner who says he has walked more than twice the circumference of the Earth is bidding for world record recognition.

Vinod Bajaj, who walks on average 37km a day, has applied to Guinness World Records for the title of greatest cumulative distance walked solo.

The 73-year-old has recorded more than 100 million steps on his fitness tracker since August 2016, covering a distance of nearly 83,000km.

The circumference of the Earth is around 40,000km.

The married father of one is originally from India but has lived in Ireland for almost 50 years, 39 of those in Limerick.

Mr Bajaj says on some days he sets off from his home in Castletroy and walks for eight hours, and has covered a marathon distance 218 times, and more than 50km on 24 occasions. His longest daily shift was 55km.

The retired business consultant, who worked for several multinational companies, has worn through 21 pairs of running shoes in the last seven years.

He jokes he is the “Forrest Gump of Limerick”, although he has covered many more kilometres than Tom Hanks’ character did in his five runs across the US in the 1994 movie.

Vinod Bajaj walks around the world
Vinod Bajaj from Limerick (Niall Carson/PA)

“I’ve done about 2,000 kilometres, more than twice around the Earth, so maybe I am the Forrest Gump of 2023 or the Forrest Gump of Limerick,” he said.

Keeping healthy is Mr Bajaj’s main motivation.

When he first committed to his intensive walking schedule in 2016, he lost 20kg in the first nine months and has since maintained that weight.

He weighs himself every morning and aims to burn 1,600 calories each day.

His walking app estimates he has burned off more than three million calories in seven years.

“I don’t compromise on eating,” he said.

“Basically, I eat what I want to eat. The way I look at it, having worked for 40 years, the last thing you want is you work so hard in your life and now in your retirement you can’t eat what you want. So it’s calorie input and output that drives me.

“Sometimes I will do more than 1,600 calories a day because the previous night I had maybe two ice creams.

“So I enjoy my ice cream, but I want to make sure that I get that ice cream out of my system the next day.”

Mr Bajaj says he enjoys listening to the news on his radio during his solo walks. He also credits the hours of activity for helping him come up with ideas.

A recent screenshot of Vinod Bajaj’s walking app (Vinod Bajaj/PA)

Two years ago, during the Covid lockdown, he got the inspiration to write an advice book about pensions and now he plans another one advising people on investing their money.

He donated profits from his self-published book Pension Without Tension in 2021 to Irish suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

Mr Bajaj expects to hear back from the world record adjudicators in the new year after they assess his application.

“If they accept it, great, if they don’t accept it, I don’t mind – I did not walk for the Guinness World Record, I walk for myself,” he said.

“My next target is 100,000 kilometres and I’ll have that by April 2025.”