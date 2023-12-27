Firefighters tackle blaze at school in London

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a school in west London.

Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters were called to the school on Seagrave Road in Fulham at about 10am.

An atrium is alight in the four-storey building, the fire brigade said.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade (LfB) said: “The brigade was called at 10.11am and is still at the scene.

Our crews at the #Fulham school fire are dealing with a blaze in an atrium. https://t.co/Ph2hFeQ80g pic.twitter.com/K8Ydg37s4q — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 27, 2023

“Fire crews from Fulham, Chelsea, Kensington, Wandsworth, Hammersmith, Clapham, Lambeth and Soho fire stations are in attendance.”

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

The London Ambulance Service, which is on the scene, urged residents to close their windows.

Posting on X, the ambulance service said: “We have an incident response officer and hazardous area response team on standby at the fire in Fulham.

“Please avoid the area if possible and close your windows if you live nearby.”