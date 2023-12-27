Orange wind warning issued for four counties in Ireland

A status orange wind warning has been issued for four counties in the south west as Storm Gerrit sweeps across the island of Ireland.

The warning covering Clare, Cork, Kerry and Galway will come into effect at 3pm and will be in place throughout Wednesday, lifting at midnight.

Met Eireann said the counties would see very strong westerly winds. With the storm coupled with spring tides, the forecaster said coastal flooding was likely.

A status yellow warning for wind and rain is in operation for the rest of the country until midnight on Wednesday.

Strong and gusty southwesterly winds are forecast.

Met Eireann said the strong winds combined with spring tides may lead to coastal flooding in places.

It said squally showers, with a chance of thunderstorms, could also see localised flooding elsewhere.

In Northern Ireland, a Met Office yellow wind and rain warning covering the entire region came into effect at 2am on Wednesday and lifted at 10am.