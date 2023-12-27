Three-hour delays at Dover as French border workers call in sick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three-hour delays at Dover as French border workers call in sick

By Press Association
Traffic queues for ferries at the Port of Dover two days before Christmas. Wednesday saw three-hour delays for ferry passengers (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ferry passengers are suffering long delays at the Port of Dover because of staff sickness among French border officials, the Kent port said.

People arriving for cross-Channel sailings on Wednesday were forced to wait as long as three hours to pass through French checks.

By 1.45pm the waiting time had been cut to two hours, the port said.

Passengers arriving at the port are processed by Police aux Frontieres (PAF) – French border workers – before boarding ferries.

Those who miss booked departures because of the queues were put on the next sailing with space available.

A spokeswoman for the port said: “The additional processing time today is a result of staff sickness within Police aux Frontieres.

“All teams are working hard to get everyone on their way as quickly as possible.

“We advise passengers to check with their chosen ferry operator for travel updates.”

Enhanced passport checks following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU have significantly increased processing times at Dover.

Port bosses have taken a series of measures aimed at minimising queues.