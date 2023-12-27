Irish stars remember writer and director David Leland following death aged 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Irish stars remember writer and director David Leland following death aged 82

By Press Association
Director David Leland has died at the age of 82 (Casarotto Ramsay & Associates)
Irish stars Pierce Brosnan and Liam Neeson are among those who have paid tribute to writer, director and actor David Leland following his death at the age of 82.

British star Leland, whose career spanned more than five decades, died on Christmas Eve “held tight by his loving family”, his agent confirmed on Wednesday.

A statement from Casarotto Ramsay & Associates said Leland gave James Bond star Brosnan his “first opportunity to act on stage” in the British premiere of Tennessee Williams’ The Red Devil Battery Sign at The Round House, which Leland directed.

UK premiere of Black Adam – London
Pierce Brosnan said Leland ‘holds a mighty place in my heart’ (Suzan Moore/PA)

“David Leland holds a mighty place in my heart,” Brosnan said.

“He gave me my break as an actor in Tennessee Williams’ play The Red Devil Battery Sign. I was just out of Drama Centre where David was also an alumni.

“It was the thrill of my young lifetime to be cast as McCabe, working with David and Tennessee. David will forever be an essential part of my story and of all who knew and loved him.”

Leland’s later directorial credits include The Big Man in 1990, starring Neeson, Sir Billy Connolly and Hugh Grant.

“David was a dream to work with,” Neeson said.

The White Crow UK Premiere – London
Liam Neeson said he loved Leland’s ‘mischievous sense of humour’ (Ian West/PA)

“He was a real collaborator; he genuinely loved and admired actors. We formed a close bond.

“I loved his mischievous sense of humour. You are always in my heart old friend. See you down the road.”

During an illustrious career, Leland wrote two hit films about British madam Cynthia Payne, the first titled Personal Services starring Dame Julie Walters.

The second titled Wish You Were Here marked Leland’s directorial debut and won a Bafta for best original screenplay in 1988 as well as the Fipresci prize at the Cannes film festival.

Leland initially trained as an actor at the Central Speech of School and Drama, and appeared in multiple projects before moving into stage management at the Crucible theatre.

A career in screenwriting and directing in both film and TV ensued, with credits including Neil Jordan’s Mona Lisa starring Sir Michael Caine and Bob Hoskins – which won an Academy Award nomination – and Made In Britain starring Tim Roth.

Broken Premiere – Dublin
Tim Roth said Leland ‘changed my life’ (Niall Carson/PA)

Roth said: “David was there at the very beginning of this crazy adventure. He changed my life, and I love him for it. I’ll keep him with me always.”

Leland went on to direct films including The Land Girls with Rachel Weisz as well as returning to the stage to direct musical A Tribute To The Blues Brothers – which played in the West End and toured for 10 years across the UK and Australia.

Meanwhile, in TV Leland won an Emmy award for outstanding directing for an episode of HBO’s Band Of Brothers and was both a director and writer for The Borgias.

Other awards include a Grammy for best long form music video, having directed Concert For George – a memorial music event at the Royal Albert Hall in honour of the late Beatles star George Harrison.

Leland was a close friend of Harrison and worked as a director on the guitarist’s 1988 film Checking Out.

He is survived by his wife Sabrina, his four daughters and six grandchildren “all of whom he loved almost as much as Arsenal Football Club”.